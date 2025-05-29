Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Sant Joan Despi, Spain

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan Despi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan Despi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
A completely new apartment in a residential area with high-quality finishing in the city of …
$507,313
3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan Despi, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan Despi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
A completely new apartment in a residential area with high-quality finishing in the city of …
$547,214
