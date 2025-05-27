Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Sabadell
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Sabadell, Spain

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Sabadell, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sabadell, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Sabadell with Pool and Parking in a Tranquil Urban Setting The Covadonga area …
$428,670
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sabadell, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sabadell, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments in Sabadell with Pool and Parking in a Tranquil Urban Setting The Covadonga area …
$284,287
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sabadell, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go