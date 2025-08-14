Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Ronda
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ronda, Spain

houses
14
14 properties total found
7 bedroom house in Ronda, Spain
7 bedroom house
Ronda, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 735 m²
Spectacular, fully reformed and highly appointed Finca atop the Serrania de Ronda. The expan…
$19,32M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
7 bedroom house in Ronda, Spain
7 bedroom house
Ronda, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
360 m2 house with premises in the city of Ronda.On the ground floor there is a 120 m2 garage…
$419,743
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
7 bedroom house in Ronda, Spain
7 bedroom house
Ronda, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 690 m²
Ronda. Extraordinary property with multiple possibilities: Home or hotel businessAre you pas…
$496,396
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
TekceTekce
4 bedroom house in Ronda, Spain
4 bedroom house
Ronda, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 398 m²
Exclusive Villa in Arriate, Ronda. Presents this imposing villa in the Serranía de Ronda, a …
$503,584
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
7 bedroom house in Ronda, Spain
7 bedroom house
Ronda, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
360 m2 house with premises in the city of Ronda.On the ground floor there is a 120 m2 garage…
$419,743
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Ronda, Spain
4 bedroom house
Ronda, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 398 m²
Exclusive Villa in Arriate, Ronda. Presents this imposing villa in the Serranía de Ronda, a …
$502,236
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Ronda, Spain
4 bedroom house
Ronda, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 398 m²
Exclusive Villa in Arriate, Ronda. Presents this imposing villa in the Serranía de Ronda, a …
$503,584
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Ronda, Spain
3 bedroom house
Ronda, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Impressive villa of 200 m² on a magnificent plot of 12,000 m² with olive and almond trees, w…
$556,285
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
7 bedroom house in Ronda, Spain
7 bedroom house
Ronda, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 690 m²
Ronda. Extraordinary property with multiple possibilities: Home or hotel businessAre you pas…
$496,396
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Ronda, Spain
3 bedroom house
Ronda, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Impressive villa of 200 m² on a magnificent plot of 12,000 m² with olive and almond trees, w…
$556,285
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Ronda, Spain
3 bedroom house
Ronda, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Impressive villa of 200 m² on a magnificent plot of 12,000 m² with olive and almond trees, w…
$556,285
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
7 bedroom house in Ronda, Spain
7 bedroom house
Ronda, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
360 m2 house with premises in the city of Ronda.On the ground floor there is a 120 m2 garage…
$419,743
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
7 bedroom house in Ronda, Spain
7 bedroom house
Ronda, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 690 m²
Ronda. Extraordinary property with multiple possibilities: Home or hotel businessAre you pas…
$497,729
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
7 bedroom house in Ronda, Spain
7 bedroom house
Ronda, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 735 m²
Spectacular, fully reformed and highly appointed Finca atop the Serrania de Ronda. The expan…
$19,32M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go