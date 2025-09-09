  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Malaga
  4. Apartment in a new building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga

Apartment in a new building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga

Malaga, Spain
from
$314,320
;
19
Leave a request
ID: 27614
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Malaga Costa del Sol
  • City
    Malaga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Exclusive Apartments with Rooftop Pool in Málaga’s Historic Center

Málaga’s historic center is one of the most vibrant areas in southern Spain, where tradition and modern life blend seamlessly. Here, narrow streets filled with charming cafés, authentic tapas bars, and boutiques open onto grand squares lined with historic landmarks, museums, and cultural attractions. Living in this part of the city means being surrounded by history, art, and the Mediterranean atmosphere on a daily basis.

The apartments for sale in Málaga stand out with a prime location. From the development, the golden sands of La Malagueta Beach are just 1 km away, while Málaga Airport can be reached in 9 km. For those who enjoy the glamour of the Costa del Sol, Puerto Banús is located 54 km away, and Marbella is 47 km away, offering easy access to both local city life and exclusive coastal destinations.

The communal areas have been designed to provide both relaxation and leisure. The rooftops of the buildings feature swimming pools, sunbathing decks, and lounge areas, where residents can unwind while enjoying panoramic views of the city. The project also includes landscaped spaces and private underground parking, adding convenience and comfort to everyday living.

Inside, the apartments combine contemporary design with a warm and inviting atmosphere. Large windows and open-plan layouts ensure that each residence is filled with natural light, while high-quality finishes and modern kitchens create a functional and stylish environment. Spacious terraces and balconies extend the living areas outdoors, making the most of the Andalusian climate.


AGP-01006

Location on the map

Malaga, Spain
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$971,213
Residential complex Essential House
Finestrat, Spain
from
$858,199
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$935,896
Residential complex Isea Views
Calp, Spain
from
$857,253
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Finestrat, Spain
from
$676,906
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Malaga, Spain
from
$314,320
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Show all Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$971,213
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Prestigious Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola The apartments are in a prestigious project located in a prime area of Fuengirola between Benalmadena. The region has a right to fame to offer wide options of amenities. In addition, the sunny Mediterranean climate helps the area be an idea…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Show all Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Finestrat, Spain
from
$329,624
The year of construction 2027
2 Bedroom Apartments with Stunning Mediterranean Views in Finestrat Located in Finestrat, one of the most tranquil and high-demand areas on the Costa Blanca, these luxury apartments offer a peaceful lifestyle surrounded by natural beauty, golf courses, and Mediterranean beaches. This coastal…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$606,273
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications