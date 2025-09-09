Apartment in a new building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga

Exclusive Apartments with Rooftop Pool in Málaga’s Historic Center

Málaga’s historic center is one of the most vibrant areas in southern Spain, where tradition and modern life blend seamlessly. Here, narrow streets filled with charming cafés, authentic tapas bars, and boutiques open onto grand squares lined with historic landmarks, museums, and cultural attractions. Living in this part of the city means being surrounded by history, art, and the Mediterranean atmosphere on a daily basis.

The apartments for sale in Málaga stand out with a prime location. From the development, the golden sands of La Malagueta Beach are just 1 km away, while Málaga Airport can be reached in 9 km. For those who enjoy the glamour of the Costa del Sol, Puerto Banús is located 54 km away, and Marbella is 47 km away, offering easy access to both local city life and exclusive coastal destinations.

The communal areas have been designed to provide both relaxation and leisure. The rooftops of the buildings feature swimming pools, sunbathing decks, and lounge areas, where residents can unwind while enjoying panoramic views of the city. The project also includes landscaped spaces and private underground parking, adding convenience and comfort to everyday living.

Inside, the apartments combine contemporary design with a warm and inviting atmosphere. Large windows and open-plan layouts ensure that each residence is filled with natural light, while high-quality finishes and modern kitchens create a functional and stylish environment. Spacious terraces and balconies extend the living areas outdoors, making the most of the Andalusian climate.

AGP-01006