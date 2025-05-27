Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Malgrat de Mar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Malgrat de Mar, Spain

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Malgrat de Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Malgrat de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Cozy apartment on the beach in Malgrat de Mar!Only 3 minutes walk to the beach, surrounded b…
$235,986
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go