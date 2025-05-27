Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Llevant
  4. Residential
  5. Castle

Castles in Llevant, Spain

Castle Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle 6 bedrooms in Capdepera, Spain
Castle 6 bedrooms
Capdepera, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Welcome to this finca, located in the beautiful town of Capdepera, in the Lievant region of …
$2,17M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Llevant, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go