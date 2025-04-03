Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Plana Baixa
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in la Plana Baixa, Spain

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Castello Castellon, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Castello Castellon, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 11
Area 1 310 m²
Luxury villa for sale in Burriana. It is a very bright and large villa. It is located just …
$1,20M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Xilxes Chilches, Spain
3 bedroom house
Xilxes Chilches, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
$595,023
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castello Castellon, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castello Castellon, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 377 m²
This magnificent villa for sale in Chilches just 30 minutes from Valencia centre, Castellon…
$459,924
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in la Plana Baixa, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes