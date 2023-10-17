Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in La Janda, Spain

Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Barbate, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Barbate, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
ZAHORA  Barbate, Cadiz, Andalusia, Spain  Costa de la Luz  €650,000  ~50…
€650,000
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with bbq, with Home appliances in La Janda, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with bbq, with Home appliances
La Janda, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Vejer de la Frontera,  €180,000 MORTGAGEABLE  ~30m from the beach (FIRST LINE) &n…
€180,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Vejer de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Vejer de la Frontera, €145.000 ~700m from the beach  Rustic plot of 500 m² RE…
€145,000
Villa 2 room villa in Barbate, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Barbate, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Villa rebuilt in its entirety in the fishing district of Barbate. The choice of this house f…
€285,000
Villa Villa in La Janda, Spain
Villa Villa
La Janda, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€130,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with garden, with bbq in La Janda, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with garden, with bbq
La Janda, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
EL COLORADO, CONIL DE LA FRONTERA, PINAR DE ROCHE  Cádiz, Andalusia, Spain    …
€279,000

