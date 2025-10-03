Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. lAlcoia
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses in lAlcoia, Spain

Castalla
3
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in Castalla, Spain
Townhouse
Castalla, Spain
Area 162 m²
$293,247
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in lAlcoia, Spain

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go