Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Girones
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Girones, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 14 bedrooms in Cassa de la Selva, Spain
Villa 14 bedrooms
Cassa de la Selva, Spain
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 12
Area 25 m²
Catalan farmhouse from the 17th century located between Llagostera and Cassà de la Selva, in…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Girones, Spain

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go