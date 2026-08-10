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Villas for sale in Girones, Spain

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Villa 5 bedrooms in Girona, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 200 m²
Masia of the 17th century is 15 km from the second largest city of Catalonia - Girona and 20…
$3,01M
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