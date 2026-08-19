Seaview Houses for Sale in Garraf, Spain

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Beach Houses in Garraf, Spain

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Sitges
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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Sitges, Spain
4 bedroom house
Sitges, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Townhouse for Sale with Garden in Montgavina Sitges Montgavina is one of the most …
$963,245
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Property types in Garraf

villas

Properties features in Garraf, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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