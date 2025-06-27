Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

сommercial property
63
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 650 m² in Almoradi, Spain
TOP TOP
Manufacture 650 m²
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
Company for the production of metal-plastic and aluminum windows for sale in SpainA successf…
$1,38M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go