Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Cartama
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Cartama, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Cartama, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cartama, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
This year's harvest has been excellent, and the picking and preparation have just finished. …
$837,413
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes