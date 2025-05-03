Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Benidorm
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Benidorm, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Wonderful rustic finca situated in the lower area of Rincon de Loix, with a surface area of …
$1,63M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Elegant Sea-View Villas Offering Opulent Amenities in Finestrat Alicante Costa Blanca Nes…
$911,694
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
The house is located at the foothills in a cottage village.   360-degree panoramic sea and m…
$298,231
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go