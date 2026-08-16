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Townhouses in Baix Camp, Spain

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2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cambrils, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cambrils, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Spacious Townhouse for sale in VILAFORTUNY Your own corner of happiness in VILAFORTUNY! This…
$505,431
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Vinyols i els Arcs, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Vinyols i els Arcs, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
The architecture combines the simplicity of the design; Large windows open and allow interio…
$710,365
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Properties features in Baix Camp, Spain

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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