Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Alhaurin el Grande
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Alhaurin el Grande, Spain

4 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Spacious elevated ground floor apartment with open panoramic views of the garden, located in…
$285,363
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Charming recently built penthouse located in Alhaurín el Grande, just 20 minutes from the se…
$288,857
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Spacious elevated ground floor apartment with open panoramic views of the garden, located in…
$285,363
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Charming recently built penthouse located in Alhaurín el Grande, just 20 minutes from the se…
$288,857
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alhaurin el Grande, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Spacious elevated ground floor apartment with open panoramic views of the garden, located in…
$285,363
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go