  2. Russia
  3. Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Cottage village Levada

Cottage village Levada

Lehtusi, Russia
from
$25,009
;
10
ID: 29840
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 4572
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 02/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Vsevolozhsky District
  • City
    Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie
  • Village
    Lehtusi

Location on the map

Lehtusi, Russia
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$71,092
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$89,381
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$134,698
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$26,923
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$25,009
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Other complexes
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$27,229
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$34,691
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$28,961
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Realting.com
Latest News in Russia
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
14.04.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
30.05.2025
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
25.02.2025
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
30.01.2025
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
16.01.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
15.01.2025
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
24.07.2023
