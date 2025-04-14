Residential complex Summer

SPECIAL OFFER: UNTIL MARCH 31 - 20% DISCOUNT ON ALL APARTMENTS! HURRY UP TO BOOK!

The Summer residential complex includes 7 buildings with a height of 12 floors.

The house is being built using durable monolithic technology. The facades are covered with plaster.

The project offers a variety of planning solutions in the presence of apartments, both classic and European-style. They are rented without finishing, with standard windows and a ceiling height of 2.8 meters.

There are both apartments and apartments for rent located in separate buildings.

The territory of the complex is closed.

Playgrounds and sports grounds, outdoor activities and natural recreational areas, and a landscaped embankment are provided in the courtyards.

The complex has its own school and kindergarten, multi-level parking with an operational roof.

The residential complex is located in the Kudepsta microdistrict.

The project is located 5 minutes by public transport from the Yew-Boxwood Grove Nature Reserve.

Developed transport infrastructure, Sochi city center is 25 minutes away by public transport.