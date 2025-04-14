  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Sochi
  4. Residential complex Summer

Residential complex Summer

Sochi, Russia
from
$136,573
19/03/2025
$139,969
19/03/2025
$143,179
;
Premium Premium
7
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25442
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Southern Federal District
  • Region
    town district of Sochi
  • City
    Sochi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    12

About the complex

SPECIAL OFFER: UNTIL MARCH 31 - 20% DISCOUNT ON ALL APARTMENTS! HURRY UP TO BOOK!

The Summer residential complex includes 7 buildings with a height of 12 floors.

The house is being built using durable monolithic technology. The facades are covered with plaster.

The project offers a variety of planning solutions in the presence of apartments, both classic and European-style. They are rented without finishing, with standard windows and a ceiling height of 2.8 meters.

There are both apartments and apartments for rent  located in separate buildings.

The territory of the complex is closed.

Playgrounds and sports grounds, outdoor activities and natural recreational areas, and a landscaped embankment are provided in the courtyards.

The complex has its own school and kindergarten, multi-level parking with an operational roof.

The residential complex is located in the Kudepsta microdistrict.

The project is located 5 minutes by public transport from the Yew-Boxwood Grove Nature Reserve.

Developed transport infrastructure, Sochi city center is 25 minutes away by public transport.

Location on the map

Sochi, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Svetlogorsk-3
Svetlogorsk, Russia
from
$101,131
Apartment building Dom na Zorge
Moscow, Russia
from
$176,302
Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
Villozi, Russia
from
$34,266
Residential complex Rybnaya Derevnya
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$163,007
Apart-hotel Neskuchnyy sad
town district of Sochi, Russia
from
$757,393
You are viewing
Residential complex Summer
Sochi, Russia
from
$136,573
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Khimki, Russia
from
$68,769
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 17
Area 19–85 m²
620 real estate objects 620
Location of the complex: The 1st Sheremetyevo residential complex is located in the very center of Podrezkovo, from it only 6 minutes walk to the railway station of the same name and planned for the opening of the IDC-3. The complex is bright and cozy, lobby, large wheelchair, lapomowash. Th…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex Tri kita
Residential complex Tri kita
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$69,636
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
LCD Three whales are located near one of the largest parks in Kaliningrad — Max Ashmann Park. It is a private building, nature is perfect here. The complex adapts harmoniously to the existing environment. The apartments are designed according to modern trends, there is an underground car park.
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$102,462
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
House on Dmitry Donsky from the IPC company is a residential complex of comfort class in a prestigious area. Next door - premium houses. This is the central location in Kaliningrad. The facade of the house is stylish and modern, layouts with large kitchens will suit many. In the underground …
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Russia
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
14.04.2025
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
05.03.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
25.02.2025
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
30.01.2025
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
16.01.2025
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
15.01.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
24.07.2023
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
12.07.2023
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
Show all publications