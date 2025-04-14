Residential complex OXYGEN

The OXYGEN residential complex consists of 9 buildings with a height of 19 floors.

The entrance groups are represented by wide glass vandal-proof doors.

The design of the MOPS supports the ecological concept of the entire project.

Each building has 2 high-speed elevators: freight and passenger.

Decorative panels with basket placement and a drainage system are provided for the installation of external air conditioning units.

The residential complex offers a variety of planning solutions: apartments are available, both classic and European-style. The apartments are rented without finishing and with a Smart Home system.

The ceiling height is 2.8 meters. All apartments have enlarged windows.

The residential buildings and multi-functional multi-level parking are home to the commercial infrastructure of the complex: shops, a pharmacy, a bank branch, and a beauty salon.

The project includes a kindergarten, a school and a municipal children's clinic.

The territory of the complex is guarded, video surveillance is conducted.

Playgrounds and sports grounds with exercise equipment have been designed in the courtyards. The territory has been landscaped and landscaped. The residential complex is located in the Bytha neighborhood, 5-10 minutes walk to bus stops, next to the residential complex there is a Magnit store and mini markets Sochi city center is 10 minutes away by public transport, and Bytha Eco-park is a 5-minute walk away.

The finished apartment: PV from 10%, Family mortgage: PV from 15%

White box and Finished - additional Price (included in the mortgage).