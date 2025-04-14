  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Sochi
  4. Residential complex OXYGEN

Residential complex OXYGEN

Sochi, Russia
from
$186,938
;
10
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25431
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Southern Federal District
  • Region
    town district of Sochi
  • City
    Sochi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    17

About the complex

The OXYGEN residential complex consists of 9 buildings with a height of 19 floors.

The entrance groups are represented by wide glass vandal-proof doors.

The design of the MOPS supports the ecological concept of the entire project.

Each building has 2 high-speed elevators: freight and passenger.

Decorative panels with basket placement and a drainage system are provided for the installation of external air conditioning units. 

The residential complex offers a variety of planning solutions: apartments are available, both classic and European-style. The apartments are rented without finishing and with a Smart Home system.

The ceiling height is 2.8 meters. All apartments have enlarged windows.

The residential buildings and multi-functional multi-level parking are home to the commercial infrastructure of the complex: shops, a pharmacy, a bank branch, and a beauty salon.

The project includes a kindergarten, a school and a municipal children's clinic.

The territory of the complex is guarded, video surveillance is conducted.

Playgrounds and sports grounds with exercise equipment have been designed in the courtyards. The territory has been landscaped and landscaped. The residential complex is located in the Bytha neighborhood, 5-10 minutes walk to bus stops, next to the residential complex there is a Magnit store and mini markets Sochi city center is 10 minutes away by public transport, and Bytha Eco-park is a 5-minute walk away.

The finished apartment: PV from 10%, Family mortgage: PV from 15% 

White box and Finished - additional Price  (included in the mortgage).

Location on the map

Sochi, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter River Park
Guryevsk, Russia
from
$52,653
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Lyubertsy, Russia
from
$98,784
Residential complex A101 Vsevolozhsk
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
from
$37,271
Residential complex Klen
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$87,824
Residential complex Alpenshtadt
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$56,554
You are viewing
Residential complex OXYGEN
Sochi, Russia
from
$186,938
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter River Park
Residential quarter River Park
Guryevsk, Russia
from
$52,653
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Comfort in the residential area ‑ River Park Project – in Guryevsk near Kaliningrad in a favorable and ecological area. The unique architectural concept of the project harmoniously combines modern architectural trends with classic elements. Special charm and beauty 5 ‑ added to floor houses …
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Leninsky District, Russia
from
$70,931
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 25
Area 25–110 m²
318 real estate objects 318
Location of the complex: The combination of free movement in the interior without cars and the feeling of absolute safety thanks to reliable fences - that is what distinguishes the LCD South Bitza. On the territory of the complex, all conditions are created both for an active lifestyle and f…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$102,462
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
House on Dmitry Donsky from the IPC company is a residential complex of comfort class in a prestigious area. Next door - premium houses. This is the central location in Kaliningrad. The facade of the house is stylish and modern, layouts with large kitchens will suit many. In the underground …
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Russia
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
14.04.2025
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
05.03.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
25.02.2025
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
30.01.2025
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
16.01.2025
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
15.01.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
24.07.2023
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
12.07.2023
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
Show all publications