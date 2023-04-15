Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Gazipasa, Turkey

2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 135,000
Mountain View Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 135,000
Apartments with mountain views. Ability to get VNZh when buying Layout of apartments and ame…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 135,000
New apartments with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a residential …
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 135,000
New apartments with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a residential …
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 99,500
New apartments with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a residential …
3 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
3 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 141,000
Apartments with the ability to get VNZH  Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 123,500
New apartments with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a residential …
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 170,500
New apartments with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a residential …
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 98,000
Apartment with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 146,000
New apartments with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a residential …
3 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
3 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 110,000
Apartments with the ability to get VNZH  Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 109,000
Apartment with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in a residential compl…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 99,000
Apartments at the construction stage with the ability to get VNZH Layout of apartments and a…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 132,000
New apartment with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout and amenities in a r…
4 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
4 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 189 m² 8/8 Floor
€ 308,000
Apartment with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout and amenities in a resid…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 103,500
New apartment with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout and amenities in a r…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 90,000
Apartments under construction with the opportunity to get a residence permit Layout and amen…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 147,000
Apartments under construction with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit.  Ap…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 120,000
Apartments under construction with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit.  Ap…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 109,000
New apartment with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout and amenities in a r…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 115,000
New apartment with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout and amenities in a r…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 138,000
Apartments under construction with the opportunity to get a residence permit The layout of a…
Apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
Apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
58 m² Number of floors 5
€ 115,000
New complex in Gazipasha We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastruc…
3 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
3 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 93,500
Apartments with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit. Apartment's layout and infr…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 93,500
Apartment with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit.  Apartment's layout and…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 104,500
Apartments in an area open for obtaining a residence permit.  Apartment's layout and in…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 83,000
Apartments under construction with the opportunity to get a residence permit Layouts and ame…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 119,000
Apartments under construction with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit.  Ap…
5 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
5 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 180 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 192,500
Apartments with mountain views with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit. Apartme…
2 room apartmentin Gazipasa, Turkey
2 room apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 153,000
New apartments with the possibility of obtaining a residence permit.  Apartment's layou…

Properties features in Gazipasa, Turkey

