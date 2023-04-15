UAE
Houses for sale in Bodrum, Turkey
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. It h…
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. …
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
175 m²
€ 459,450
This is the place where you will find happiness, — so this project is presented by developer…
4 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
216 m²
€ 766,520
If your goal is – villa in Bodrum, you should take a closer look at this project. A complex …
2 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
€ 614,397
This project harmoniously combines a calm lifestyle in the neighborhood with nature and the …
House
Bodrum, Turkey
€ 4,722,604
The exclusive facility consists of 74 villas located in Tilkichik Bay in the Bodrum Yalykava…
5 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
813 m²
€ 2,597,432
The new residential complex is a 5-minute drive from the center of Bodrum. The city is right…
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
€ 596,057
We bring to your attention a comprehensive development in Bodrum. This facility consists of …
House
Bodrum, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
89 m²
€ 661,165
The multifunctional luxury residential complex is located near one of the most picturesque b…
5 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
€ 1,278,381
Dreams come true in the Yalykavak area – one of the best areas of Bodrum. Just imagine how y…
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
192 m²
€ 755,617
The premium residential complex consists of villas with an elegant design, which are within …
House
Bodrum, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
€ 1,133,425
The new luxury residential complex is located in close proximity to the coastline, surrounde…
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
325 m²
€ 1,558,459
A luxury residential complex is located in Yalychiftlik Bay in southern Bodrum in the pictur…
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
185 m²
€ 897,293
The modern residential complex consists of 73 duplex apartments and located in the picturesq…
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
This residential complex is located in the area of Yokushbashi, Bodrum. Perfect location: cl…
5 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
€ 1,242,375
Dreams come true in the Yalykavak area – one of the best areas of Bodrum. Just imagine how y…
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
153 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
The premium residential complex consists of villas with an elegant design, which are within …
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
156 m²
€ 1,200,000
The new luxury residential complex is located in close proximity to the coastline, surrounde…
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 655,529
We bring to your attention a comprehensive development in Bodrum. This facility consists of …
House
Bodrum, Turkey
469 m²
€ 5,000,000
Exclusive LCD consists of 74 villas located in Tilkichik Bay in the Bodrum Yalykavak area. T…
4 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
390 m²
€ 1,008,712
13 villas are located in Gyumyushlyuk — a prestigious area of Bodrum, which is famous for it…
2 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
194 m²
€ 1,613,939
This project is — from a developer with 60 years of experience on the Aegean coast. High-qua…
2 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
104 m²
€ 826,227
This facility, located in Koyunbaba Bay, presents unlimited opportunities for a comfortable …
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 2,818,890
The luxury project consists of villas and spread on the coast of the picturesque Gölkyoy bay…
House
Bodrum, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
74 m²
€ 733,608
This project was built in Tilkijik Luxury Bay. Consists of 50 private villas with chic sea v…
3 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
288 m²
€ 1,458,047
Introducing the new complex development facility located in Bodrum, in the Yalykavak region …
Villa 4 room villa
Derekoey, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
460 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,080,740
We present to your attention the exclusive project of villas FOA MARE! Our project is loc…
Villa 4 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,350,000
Villa 6 room villa
Bodrum, Turkey
7 Number of rooms
7 bath
500 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
2 room house
Bodrum, Turkey
€ 326,000
