935 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 2 Floor
€ 239,000
We present to your attention a two-story villa located in an elite and calm area of Tepe. Th…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 1,550,000
7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 700 sqm VILLA 1180 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC&n…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 340 m² 3 Floor
€ 670,000
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 500,000
4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 320 sqm LAND AREA 2 BATHROOM – WC …
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 1,250,000
Villa 5+1 Villa area (m2): 350 Land area (m2): 500 5 bedrooms 1 living room 4 bathrooms…
Villa 4 room villain Toslak, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Toslak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 160 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 432,000
Villa near the sea with the possibility of obtaining VNZH Villa layout and amenities « Zera …
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 300 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,047,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZh when buying Villa layout and amenities For sale from « Ze…
Villa 5 room villain Konakli, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Konakli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 210 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 224,500
Villa on the first coastline with the possibility of obtaining VNZ Villa layout and amenitie…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 400,000
• 3 BEDROOMS • 1 LIVING ROOM • TOTAL AREA OF THE VILLA 220 sq.m. • TO…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 750,000
Villa 3+1 3 bedrooms 1 living room Villa area (m2): 260 Villa area (m2): 250 4 …
Villa Villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa
Alanya, Turkey
434 m²
€ 1,500,000
5 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 434 sqm VILLA 470 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC TERRACE …
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,900,000
Villa 5+1 5 bedrooms 2 living rooms Villa area (m2): 680 Land area (m2): 1.103 …
Villa 6 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,750,000
• 6 Bedroom • 1 living room • 390 sqm villa • 500 sqm land area…
Villa 4 room villain Demirtas, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Demirtas, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 225,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZH  Layout of the villa and amenities in the complex « …
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 321 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,850,000
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 800,000
Total plot area: 5215 м2 Total: 16 Typical villas + 2 VIP villas Villa dimensions: Typical …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 6 bath
€ 1,950,000
  7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 556 sqm VILLA 800 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM&nda…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,050,000
3 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 1 GUEST ROOM 3 BATHROOM – WC 251 sqm VILLA 503 sqm LAND …
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 725,000
Alanya Best Villa 4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 1.320 sqm LAND AREA 3…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 000 m²
€ 2,950,000
Alanya Ultra Luxury Villa Near The City Center and Sea 3 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 1 …
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,600,000
4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 390 sqm VILLA 1.614 sqm LAND AREA 4 BATHROOM- WC ULTRA…
Villa 4 room villain Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 194,500
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities « Zera Homes » offers a spacious villa of 3 …
Villa 5 room villain Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 280 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 376,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZH Villa layout and amenities To your attention, the company…
Villa 5 room villain Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 200 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 473,000
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities « Zera Homes » offers a spacious villa of 4 …
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² 3 Floor
€ 440,000
We present to your attention a three-story villa located in a residential complex in the Kon…
Villa 5 room villain Kargicak, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Kargicak, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 1,500,000
LAND:610 m2 Villa: Gross 593 m2 Net 492 m2 ﻿﻿Smart Home System ﻿﻿4 Floors, 5+2 Open K…
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 200 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 407,000
Villa with the ability to get VNZh when buying Villa layout and amenities For sale from « Ze…
Villa 3 room villain Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 302,500
Villa with sea view Layout and convenience of the villa « Zera Homes » offers you a two-stor…
Villa 3 room villain Karakocali, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Karakocali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 203,500
Villa from the owner Villa layout and amenities Offered for sale villa from « Zera Homes » w…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 500 m² 4 Floor
€ 1,250,000
On sale is a four-story planning villa 5 + 2 in the Kargicak area. Villa with a total area o…

Properties features in Alanya, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury

Alanya Villa prices

Alanya is the warmest and perhaps the most developed Turkish resort. It is not only a large city with numerous cafes, restaurants and beaches, but also a major economic centre with abundant universities. Villas for sale in Alanya are represented by various options, and if you are planning to buy a villa in Alanya, you can choose between relatively small houses with an area of 250 sq m and more luxurious housing with an area of 400-650 sq m. Almost all the villas have outdoor pools, gardens with barbecue areas, balconies and several bathrooms. 

Why is a villa in Alanya such a good investment

Regardless of their square footage and layout, villas for sale in Alanya,Turkey are highly profitable investments:

  • it is now that you can buy a great property for only 230-300 thousand euros, but in the next decade villas and city’s real estate on the whole will inevitably increase in price;
  • a villa can always be sold or rented out whenever needed;
  • the vast majority of villas are new buildings that don’t need any renovations whatsoever.
