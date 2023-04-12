Alanya Villa prices

Alanya is the warmest and perhaps the most developed Turkish resort. It is not only a large city with numerous cafes, restaurants and beaches, but also a major economic centre with abundant universities. Villas for sale in Alanya are represented by various options, and if you are planning to buy a villa in Alanya, you can choose between relatively small houses with an area of 250 sq m and more luxurious housing with an area of 400-650 sq m. Almost all the villas have outdoor pools, gardens with barbecue areas, balconies and several bathrooms.

Why is a villa in Alanya such a good investment

Regardless of their square footage and layout, villas for sale in Alanya,Turkey are highly profitable investments: