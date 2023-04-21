UAE
1378
1 422 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
300 m²
3 Floor
€ 302,500
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
5 Floor
€ 247,500
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 238,000
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 950,000
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 195,000
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 265,000
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 330,000
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 300,000
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 330,000
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 315,000
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 350,000
Duplex
Konakli, Turkey
€ 195,000
Stay Property offers you an apartment of 2 + 1 in Konakly. The apartment area is 110 m2, the…
Duplex
Konakli, Turkey
€ 187,000
Stay Property offers you an apartment of 3 + 1 in Konakly. The apartment area is 200 m2, the…
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 235,500
For sale duplex apartment in the Oba-Alania district. Planning apartment 3 + 1, total area 1…
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 232,000
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 299,000
A two-level apartment for sale in the Oba-Alania area. Planning of apartment 4 + 1, total ar…
Duplex
Alanya, Turkey
€ 300,000
For sale apartment in the center of Alanya. Planning apartment 2 + 1, total area 117 m2, and…
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 240,000
Stay Property offers you an apartment of 5 + 2 in the Tosmur area. The apartment area is 210…
Duplex
Avsallar, Turkey
€ 150,000
Stay Property offers you a penthouse apartment 2 + 1 in the Avsallar area. The apartment are…
Duplex
Karakocali, Turkey
€ 525,000
Duplex
Avsallar, Turkey
€ 165,000
Stay Property offers new penthouses in the Avsallar-Alania area. The residential comple…
Duplex
Avsallar, Turkey
€ 190,350
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following types of…
Duplex
Avsallar, Turkey
€ 115,750
We are presented with new apartments in Alanya – Avsallar district. The following types…
Duplex
Avsallar, Turkey
€ 279,000
Stay Property offers new two-level apartments in Avsallare. The following duplex layout…
Duplex
Avsallar, Turkey
€ 160,000
New penthouses 2 + 1 in Alanya – Avsallar district are presented to your attention. The…
Duplex
Avsallar, Turkey
€ 282,360
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The residential comple…
Duplex
Avsallar, Turkey
€ 160,000
Stay Property offers new Avsallare apartments. The residential complex presents penthou…
Duplex
Avsallar, Turkey
€ 201,300
Stay Property offers new Avsallare apartments. The residential complex presents penthou…
Duplex
Avsallar, Turkey
€ 226,863
Stay Property offers new Avsallare apartments. The residential complex presents penthou…
Duplex
Avsallar, Turkey
€ 193,500
We present to your attention the new two-level apartments 2 + 1 in Alanya – Avsallar distric…
