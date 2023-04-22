Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain

9 properties total found
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
15 Number of rooms 3 bath 403 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale villa with private garden and tennis court in San Vicente del Raspeig For sale e…
5 room house in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 room house
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bath 191 m²
€ 325,000
Fantastic villa for sale in the Los Girasoles area, spacious living room with fireplace, fiv…
5 room house in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 room house
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bath 659 m²
€ 810,000
We have this exclusive chalet for sale in the Los Girasoles area, it has a living room with …
5 room house in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 room house
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
6 bath 410 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
Magnificent villa for sale in Moraleta, plot 1355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-altitude …
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 bath 1 355 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
3 room apartment in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
2 bath 92 m² 1 Floor
€ 170,000
For sale apartment in San Vicente del Raspeig in the Parque Lo Torrent area, located on the …
3 room apartment in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
2 bath 147 m² 6 Floor
€ 196,000
Villa 5 room villa in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bath
€ 760,000
3 room apartment in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 room apartment
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
2 bath 103 m² 2 Floor
€ 165,000
