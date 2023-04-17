UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Canary Islands
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
San Miguel de Abona
Residential properties for sale in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
12 properties total found
12 properties total found
2 room apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 290,000
Spacious apartment in the Parque Albatros complex on the top floor with sea views. Amarilla …
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
1 bath
86 m²
€ 185,000
For sale a new apartment of modern design, located in Golf del Sur, on the southern coast of…
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
2 bath
€ 455,000
On sale are new modern design villas located in Amarilla Golf, on the southern coast of Tene…
1 room studio apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bath
38 m²
€ 60,000
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, Golf del Sur district with one bathroom, American …
2 room apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
2 bath
62 m²
€ 106,000
On sale 2 apartments, which are located in a new building in the Los Abrigos area.The apartm…
1 room studio apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bath
51 m²
€ 77,000
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur area. The complex has 3 pools,…
1 room studio apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bath
51 m²
€ 77,000
On sale is a studio located in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur zone. On the terr…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 169,000
On sale is a beautiful penthouse, which is located in Las Chafiras. The penthouse is located…
3 room apartment
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 154,000
1 room apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bath
45 m²
€ 107,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
3 bath
114 m²
€ 249,000
Duplex apartment in Pueblo Primavera complex in Golf del Sur. On the lower floor there is a …
5 room house
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
2 bath
150 m²
€ 335,000
