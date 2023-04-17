Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in San Miguel de Abona, Spain

12 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
2 room apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 290,000
Spacious apartment in the Parque Albatros complex on the top floor with sea views. Amarilla …
2 room apartmentin San Miguel de Abona, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
1 bath 86 m²
€ 185,000
For sale a new apartment of modern design, located in Golf del Sur, on the southern coast of…
Villa 3 room villain San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
2 bath
€ 455,000
On sale are new modern design villas located in Amarilla Golf, on the southern coast of Tene…
1 room studio apartmentin Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bath 38 m²
€ 60,000
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, Golf del Sur district with one bathroom, American …
2 room apartmentin Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
2 room apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
2 bath 62 m²
€ 106,000
On sale 2 apartments, which are located in a new building in the Los Abrigos area.The apartm…
1 room studio apartmentin Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bath 51 m²
€ 77,000
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur area. The complex has 3 pools,…
1 room studio apartmentin Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bath 51 m²
€ 77,000
On sale is a studio located in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur zone. On the terr…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 169,000
On sale is a beautiful penthouse, which is located in Las Chafiras. The penthouse is located…
3 room apartmentin San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3 room apartment
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 154,000
1 room apartmentin Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 room apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bath 45 m²
€ 107,000
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
3 bath 114 m²
€ 249,000
Duplex apartment in Pueblo Primavera complex in Golf del Sur. On the lower floor there is a …
5 room housein San Miguel de Abona, Spain
5 room house
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 335,000
