Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Marbella
  6. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Marbella, Spain

Duplex To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,595,000
Incredible Duplex Penthouse in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods of Marbella on the Go…
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
€ 512,000
Wonderful apartment located on the second line of the beach.Very bright for its orientation …
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
€ 2,350,000
Contemporary duplex apartment located in the heart of Marbella’s famed Golden Mile. The apar…
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,145,000
50 spacious and bright apartments distributed in 9 blocks located on a hill above Puerto Ban…
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
€ 3,095,000
EPIC Marbella is divided into 3 phases from which 56 residences are designed by the prestigi…

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir