Villas for sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain

Villa 4 room villa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 1 007 m²
€ 765,000
Modern single-family villa located in a comfortable urbanization called Mas Palii in the tow…
Villa 6 room villa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 bath 3 500 m²
Price on request
Chance: Unique and rare opportunity to own your private paradise 30 minutes from Girona airp…
Villa 6 room villa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 3 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
Spectacular designer house with infinity and outdoor pool in the prestigious Mas Nou urbaniz…
Villa 5 room villa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 472 m²
€ 2,350,000
This splendid newly built modern villa is located in Playa de Aro, Cala Rovira, a few meters…
Villa 4 room villa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 414 m²
€ 450,000
The house is located in the urbanization of Les Baterillas in the town of Sant Feliu de Giux…
Villa 3 room villa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 840 m²
€ 590,000
Cozy 2-storey house located in the Mas Palli de Calonge urbanization on the Costa Brava. Jus…
Villa 6 room villa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath 5 m²
Price on request
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Villa 9 room villa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 6 000 m²
€ 8,610,000
  Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very f…
Villa 5 room villa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 1 300 m²
€ 8,500,000
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath 3 717 m²
€ 8,000,000
  Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” …
Villa 4 room villa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 833 m²
€ 1,695,000
Impressive modern house of new construction in a quiet area of ​​Treumal. Urbanization locat…
Villa 3 room villa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 918 m²
€ 1,350,000
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
Villa 4 room villa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 550 m²
€ 955,000
Modern villa of 250 m2 built on a plot of 550 m2 located in the center of Castell d’Aro. Vil…
Villa 5 room villa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 780 m²
€ 650,000
Detached villa between Sant Feliu de Guíxols and S’agaró. Located in a quiet urbanization on…
Villa 3 room villa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 bath 800 m²
€ 550,000
Fabulous unfinished villa in the town of Sant Feliu de Guíxols with views of the entire town…
Villa 4 room villa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 600 m²
€ 1,400,000
Exceptional modern villa, located in the center of the residential area of ​​S’Agaró in the …
Villa 6 room villa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 bath 1 432 m²
€ 2,450,000
Luxury villa located in one of the best urbanizations of Sant Feliu de Guixols, “Les Bateríe…
Villa 4 room villa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 530 m²
€ 450,000
Modern newly built villa located in the heart of the Costa Brava, in the tourist town of San…
Villa 9 room villa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 bath 34 000 m²
€ 1,550,000
Beautiful dream farmhouse located in a wonderful natural setting, a small paradise just five…
Villa 5 room villa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 350 m²
€ 1,900,000
Stylish villa with private garden, swimming pool and spacious terraces. Location-quiet resid…
Villa 5 room villa with Buying a property, with Investments in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with Buying a property, with Investments
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,690,000
Beautiful house in a respectable area of a small cozy town of S'agaro . The house has…
Villa 6 room villa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 600 m²
€ 2,450,000
The surrounding area is a great place for outdoor activities. There are stunningly beautiful…
