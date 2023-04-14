UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Catalonia
Girones
Lower Empordà
Castell-Platja d Aro
Houses
Houses for sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
House
Clear all
99 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms
187 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
A comfortable 4-bedroom townhouse located in the prestigious Anell d’Aro residential complex…
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms
349 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
1 007 m²
€ 765,000
Modern single-family villa located in a comfortable urbanization called Mas Palii in the tow…
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath
5 m²
€ 1,365,000
Country house for sale with a 5.2 ha fully fenced plot, with a very good location, touching …
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 bath
3 500 m²
Price on request
Chance: Unique and rare opportunity to own your private paradise 30 minutes from Girona airp…
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
525 m²
€ 395,000
Detached house of 200 m2 built on a 525 m2 plot with a garden and private pool in the Mas Tr…
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms
326 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,270,000
For sale there is a 5 bedroom house located in the prestigious Mas Sais district of Sagaro, …
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath
3 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
Spectacular designer house with infinity and outdoor pool in the prestigious Mas Nou urbaniz…
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath
472 m²
€ 2,350,000
This splendid newly built modern villa is located in Playa de Aro, Cala Rovira, a few meters…
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
414 m²
€ 450,000
The house is located in the urbanization of Les Baterillas in the town of Sant Feliu de Giux…
Villa 3 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
840 m²
€ 590,000
Cozy 2-storey house located in the Mas Palli de Calonge urbanization on the Costa Brava. Jus…
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath
5 m²
Price on request
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
House
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 800,000
Country house in ruins with 6000m2 of land expandable up to 1500m2 of roof with sea views on…
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
313 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 615,000
An excellent three-level house with 4 bedrooms and sea views located in the quiet and green …
Villa 9 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath
6 000 m²
€ 8,610,000
Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very f…
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath
1 300 m²
€ 8,500,000
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath
3 717 m²
€ 8,000,000
Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” …
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms
450 m²
€ 1,550,000
& nbsp ; This new villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Mas Nou, 2 km from t…
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms
373 m²
€ 690,000
Magnificent Mediterranean-style villa on the Costa Brava with incredible views of the s…
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
3 Floor
€ 1,970,000
It offers you an exclusive villa, built largely with your own hands with soul and love. A ci…
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
2 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Chic house in the prestigious Treumal area. The modern Mediterranean-style house will appeal…
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
2 Floor
€ 3,500,000
The Mas Rigau Estate is a magnificent villa on a 9.6 hectare property ( Natural Park ) with …
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
2 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Mediterranean Villa 2000 built with panoramic views of the Roses and mountains. The house co…
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
2 Floor
€ 930,000
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms
7 bath
3 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Comfortable villa with a beautiful private garden and pool, a few meters from the sea, and p…
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
2 Floor
€ 2,500,000
A chic house for sale in the very center of Playa de Aro with stunning views of the sea and …
7 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
3 Floor
€ 1,700,000
Practical house in the city center with breathtaking sea views. The house with a living spac…
7 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8 Number of rooms
6 bath
2 Floor
€ 1,450,000
Exclusive villa in the elite urbanization of Torre Valentina. It has a chic sea view. To the…
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
2 Floor
€ 2,100,000
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
2 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Two new elegant villas in respectable S`Agaro. The villas are just a few minutes from the be…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map