Houses for sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain

4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 187 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
A comfortable 4-bedroom townhouse located in the prestigious Anell d’Aro residential complex…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 349 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
Villa 4 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 1 007 m²
€ 765,000
Modern single-family villa located in a comfortable urbanization called Mas Palii in the tow…
6 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 5 m²
€ 1,365,000
Country house for sale with a 5.2 ha fully fenced plot, with a very good location, touching …
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
9 bath 3 500 m²
Price on request
Chance: Unique and rare opportunity to own your private paradise 30 minutes from Girona airp…
3 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 525 m²
€ 395,000
Detached house of 200 m2 built on a 525 m2 plot with a garden and private pool in the Mas Tr…
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms 326 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,270,000
For sale there is a 5 bedroom house located in the prestigious Mas Sais district of Sagaro, …
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 3 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
Spectacular designer house with infinity and outdoor pool in the prestigious Mas Nou urbaniz…
Villa 5 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 472 m²
€ 2,350,000
This splendid newly built modern villa is located in Playa de Aro, Cala Rovira, a few meters…
Villa 4 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 414 m²
€ 450,000
The house is located in the urbanization of Les Baterillas in the town of Sant Feliu de Giux…
Villa 3 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 840 m²
€ 590,000
Cozy 2-storey house located in the Mas Palli de Calonge urbanization on the Costa Brava. Jus…
Villa 6 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath 5 m²
Price on request
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
House
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€ 800,000
Country house in ruins with 6000m2 of land expandable up to 1500m2 of roof with sea views on…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
313 m² Number of floors 3
€ 615,000
An excellent three-level house with 4 bedrooms and sea views located in the quiet and green …
Villa 9 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bath 6 000 m²
€ 8,610,000
  Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very f…
Villa 5 room villain Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bath 1 300 m²
€ 8,500,000
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 bath 3 717 m²
€ 8,000,000
  Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” …
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 1,550,000
& nbsp ; This new villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Mas Nou, 2 km from t…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 373 m²
€ 690,000
Magnificent Mediterranean-style villa on the Costa Brava with incredible views of the s…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 3 Floor
€ 1,970,000
It offers you an exclusive villa, built largely with your own hands with soul and love. A ci…
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 2 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Chic house in the prestigious Treumal area. The modern Mediterranean-style house will appeal…
6 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 2 Floor
€ 3,500,000
The Mas Rigau Estate is a magnificent villa on a 9.6 hectare property ( Natural Park ) with …
6 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 2 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Mediterranean Villa 2000 built with panoramic views of the Roses and mountains. The house co…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 2 Floor
€ 930,000
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms 7 bath 3 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Comfortable villa with a beautiful private garden and pool, a few meters from the sea, and p…
5 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 2 Floor
€ 2,500,000
A chic house for sale in the very center of Playa de Aro with stunning views of the sea and …
7 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 3 Floor
€ 1,700,000
Practical house in the city center with breathtaking sea views. The house with a living spac…
7 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8 Number of rooms 6 bath 2 Floor
€ 1,450,000
Exclusive villa in the elite urbanization of Torre Valentina. It has a chic sea view. To the…
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 2 Floor
€ 2,100,000
4 room housein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 2 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Two new elegant villas in respectable S`Agaro. The villas are just a few minutes from the be…
