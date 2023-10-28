Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Spain
  4. Campo de Cartagena
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Campo de Cartagena, Spain

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with appliances, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with parking, with appliances, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 65 m2.Terrace: 63 m2, solarium: 50 m2.New Build.There is commun…
€171,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with public pool, with central water-supply system, with central electricity supply in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with public pool, with central water-supply system, with central electricity supply
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 60 m2.Terrace: 10 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, air-con…
€149,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with public pool, with central water-supply system, with central electricity supply in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with public pool, with central water-supply system, with central electricity supply
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 61 m2.Terrace: 10 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, air-con…
€165,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with public pool, with central water-supply system, with central electricity supply in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with public pool, with central water-supply system, with central electricity supply
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 61 m2.Terrace: 10 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, air-con…
€155,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with furniture, with public pool, with central water-supply system in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with furniture, with public pool, with central water-supply system
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 58 m2.Terrace: 5 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, air-cond…
€159,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with public pool, with central water-supply system, with central electricity supply in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with public pool, with central water-supply system, with central electricity supply
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 58 m2.Terrace: 5 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, air-cond…
€155,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with public pool, with central water-supply system, with central electricity supply in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with public pool, with central water-supply system, with central electricity supply
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 61 m2.Terrace: 10 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, air-con…
€165,000

Properties features in Campo de Cartagena, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir