Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. Calp
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Calp, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
206 properties total found
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
€ 170,500
Great opportunity! Ideal flat to live all year round or as a rental investment.Private resid…
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
€ 166,000
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 111,500
For sale apartment in the center of Calpe, near Mercadona, near the clinic, school, shops, c…
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 180,000
The apartment is located in a building that was built 15 years ago. The apartment has 3 dou…
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€ 220,000
Excellent apartment on the 1st line in Calpe, Arenal beach. Chic sea and Peñón de Ifach mou…
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
€ 690,000
Available options include 1 or 2 bedroom apartments, ( three-level apartments ) or two impre…
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€ 398,500
NEW PROJECT IN CALP A spectacular building with a modern and avant-garde design, designed t…
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€ 319,000
The new complex, located in the tourist town of Calpe, consists of 3-room apartments, in the…
1 room apartment in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€ 192,000
Apartment on the first line of La Fossa Beach. The total area of 77 m ² is distributed in t…
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
€ 185,000
This apartment building, built in 2009, is an ideal option for living in Calpe. It is locate…
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 316 m²
€ 690,000
Beautiful penthouse of 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 1 toilet, a spacious living room and a se…
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
€ 269,000
Magnificent penthouse duplex with 2 or 3 bedrooms on the first line of the Levante beach, lo…
1 room apartment in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 210,000
UNDERSTANDING!!!!! From € 235,000 to € 210,000 Modern apartment on the second, first line o…
1 room apartment in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€ 109,900
Closed urbanization with a private pool and tennis court. Private parking Total area 55…
1 room apartment in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€ 125,200
Magnificent beach apartment in Calpe with sea view! Closed urbanization with private pool a…
1 room apartment in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 144,900
Magnificent apartment in Calpe on the 1st line with sea view! Located at the best beach of …
1 room apartment in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 185,000
Apartment in Calpe with sea views, in a closed urbanization with a private garden and pool, …
1 room apartment in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€ 169,000
Excellent apartment in a closed urbanization with a private outdoor terrace and sea views a …
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
€ 329,000
Magnificent apartment on the first coastline. Exclusive apartment on the first line of La Fo…
4 room apartment in Calp, Spain
4 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
€ 730,000
Available options include 1 or 2 bedroom apartments, ( three-level apartments ) or two impre…
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
€ 330,000
Available options include 1 or 2 bedroom apartments, ( three-level apartments ) or two impre…
1 room apartment in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€ 162,000
Furnished apartments on the first line of the beach, consisting of one bedroom and one fully…
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
€ 179,000
The modern residential complex Larimar of recent construction with beautiful architecture, w…
3 room apartment in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 199,000
Very bright, all recently renovated and furnished! A very large apartment looks like 2 apar…
1 room apartment in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€ 95,000
20 meters from Arenal Beach in Calpe, the area has all kinds of services ( bus stop, taxis, …
1 room apartment in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€ 255,000
Available options include 1 or 2 bedroom apartments, ( three-level apartments ) or two impre…
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€ 189,000
Apartment with sea view and garage in Calpe. 65 m2, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, cabinets, terra…
4 room apartment in Calp, Spain
4 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
€ 269,000
Nice apartment of high quality. Central, with patio and garage. Spacious, open plan, with p…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
€ 1,407,000
An impressive private residential complex located just 100 meters from the beach in Calpe. T…
2 room apartment in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€ 158,000
Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1 Living room Balcony Independent kitchen. Useful area of the apartmen…
Realting.com
Go