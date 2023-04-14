Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Barcelona
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Barcelona, Spain

Baix Llobregat
7
Martorell
6
Garraf
3
Maresme
3
Sitges
3
Barcelona
1
Barcelones
1
Corbera de Llobregat
1
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Barcelones, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Barcelones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 747 m²
€ 9,000,000
Villa for sale in Girona Barcelona. 
Villa 9 room villain Corbera de Llobregat, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Corbera de Llobregat, Spain
9 bath 80 m²
€ 6,000,000
Farmhouse with 3 floors above ground restored in 2005 with views of the Sierra del Ordal and…
Villa 6 room villain Alella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Alella, Spain
5 bath 800 m²
€ 850,000
For sale: House in Alella Large house with pool in Alella, in the Teixidó urbanization (Barc…
Villa 4 room villain Sant Cugat del Valles, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Sant Cugat del Valles, Spain
2 bath 802 m²
€ 575,000
Nice villa with pool in a select urbanization belonging to Sant Cugat del Vallès. Located be…
Villa Villain Sitges, Spain
Villa Villa
Sitges, Spain
€ 9,200,000
Spain Barcelona Sitges Awesome Villa by Famous Architect This Villa - Creation by the famous…
Villa 9 room villain Sitges, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Sitges, Spain
9 Number of rooms 901 m²
€ 6,500,000
Spain Barcelona Sitges Beautiful villa with a modern design in the most prestigious area of …
Villa 3 room villain Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
385 m²
€ 1,590,000
Superb luxury villa in Spain, between Benidorm and Altea. Albir area is one of the best priv…
Villa 3 room villain Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
506 m²
€ 2,200,000
Detached house with unique architecture, built by the owners in 2005, located in the immedia…
Villa 4 room villain Martorell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Martorell, Spain
4 bath 465 m²
€ 895,000
New villa with sea views located in the area near Benissa between Calpe and Moraira. Coast o…
Villa Villain Martorell, Spain
Villa Villa
Martorell, Spain
€ 342,995
Welcome to modern villas with sea views in the popular area of ​​Cabo Roig! The houses consi…
Villa 4 room villain Martorell, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Martorell, Spain
3 bath 134 m²
€ 390,000
New villa in Campoamor with sea views. Luxurious property from a major Spanish developer, ho…
Villa 3 room villain Martorell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Martorell, Spain
4 bath 156 m²
€ 499,000
New villa in Campoamor with sea views. Luxurious property from a major Spanish developer, ho…
Villa 5 room villain Sitges, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Sitges, Spain
6 bath 380 m²
€ 1,700,000
Villa 5 room villain Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
5 bath 400 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 5 room villain Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
5 bath 400 m²
€ 1,800,000
Villa 5 room villain Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
4 bath 750 m²
€ 3,500,000
DescriptionBeautiful Villa with magnificent sea views on the Costa Brava in Spain: 750 sq.m.…
Villa 6 room villain Barcelona, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Barcelona, Spain
1 150 m²
€ 8,750,000
Stunning villa in an elite area of Barcelona, Spain. The total area of the house is 1150 squ…
Villa 4 room villain Barcelona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Barcelona, Spain
200 m²
€ 1,000,000
Cosy rustico-style villa with chic sea views in protected urbanization Tossa de Mar, Barcel…

Properties features in Barcelona, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir