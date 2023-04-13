Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Russia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
24
Murino
19
Zelenogradsk
12
Zanevskoe gorodskoe poselenie
11
Kudrovo
9
Shushary
8
Volosovo
8
Guryevsk
7
Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie
4
Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie
3
Pionersky
3
Tosnenskoe gorodskoe poselenie
3
Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie
2
Peterhof
2
Baltiysk
1
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Klopickoe selskoe poselenie
1
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Show more
Show less
Apartment
Clear all
2 031 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
209 m²
€ 1,104,141
Art. 3360590 Oh, this wonderful Golden Age! The nobles received a bunch of privileges, the e…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
235 m²
€ 949,919
Art. 3360582 Hello, our esteemed buyer! For sale a masterpiece, title apartment for a famil…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
248 m²
€ 762,729
Art. 3354956 Imagine that you walk along the empty St. Petersburg. There is only you and sil…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
171 m²
€ 838,164
Art. 4670490 For sale is a truly St. Petersburg apartment with many rooms, water views, and …
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
53 m²
€ 154,937
Art. 42308694 Apartment with design repair! Good afternoon, dear buyer! A TWO-SATORON ap…
3 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms
57 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 63,291
Art. 46827593. ADVANTAGES of this OBJECT: clean documents, price and quality matching, quick…
1 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
12/24 Floor
€ 86,051
Art. 46817273. For sale a spacious one-room apartment in the prestigious Primorsky district …
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
655 m²
€ 1,675,210
Art. 3352200 A three-level penthouse with a terrace of 71.4m2, with a total living area of 5…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
136 m²
€ 602,360
Art. 3358324 "Golden Triangle of St. Petersburg", here is the most expensive housing in the …
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms
46 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 87,169
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
110 m²
€ 894,041
Art. 3349142 A new elite house with underground parking 1 minute from Palace Square and the …
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
318 m²
€ 480,547
Art. 3360056 Very spacious, two-level apartment for a large family. 318 square meters, an ap…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
102 m²
€ 894,041
Art. 3326612 A type two-room apartment in a house that is part of the Neva's front facade is…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
426 m²
€ 1,106,376
Art. 3348736 A unique view apartment with a terrace in the historic city center is offered f…
Apartment
Gatchina, Russia
161 m²
€ 251,449
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms
75 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 150,869
2 room apartment
Murino, Russia
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
13/15 Floor
€ 82,140
Cozy one bedroom apartment for sale in a brick-monolithic house. The apartment is warm, brig…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
36 m²
€ 122,931
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
92 m²
€ 420,758
Art. 41996538 Hello dear Buyer! In an elite club house on Kamenoostrovsky Prospekt, surro…
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms
1/2 Floor
€ 26,709
I will sell a one-room apartment in the Moscow district of Kaliningrad near the bay in PGT C…
4 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
9/10 Floor
€ 413,494
3 room apartment
Begunitsy, Russia
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 63,700
In 45km from SPb ( Cr. Selo ) in the village of Begunitsa, a three-room apartment is sold on…
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms
45 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 76,843
St. Petersburg, Frunzensky district, metro Prospekt Slavy, Budapest St., 62 It is offered fo…
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
54 m²
€ 155,340
Art. 41846188 About the deal: - The facility has been put into operation, keys have bee…
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
6/8 Floor
€ 79,346
Exclusive offer in the most popular and green area of the city ! We offer to buy a 2-room ap…
Apartment
Repino, Russia
187 m²
€ 771,111
Art. 41575682 Apartment in the Loft style with 4 s / y and panoramic windows! Elite LCD on …
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
314 m²
€ 726,409
Apartment
Strelna, Russia
81 m²
€ 139,694
Art. 30329543 For sale a beautiful apartment of 3E format in one of the most beautiful and …
1 room apartment
Murino, Russia
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
7/14 Floor
€ 58,113
We offer a one-room apartment in the city of Murino, Leningrad Region, which is located on t…
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 103,374
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Properties features in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map