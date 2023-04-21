UAE
Realting.com
Poland
Masovian Voivodeship
Warsaw
Houses
Houses for sale in Warsaw, Poland
Warsaw
237
House
Clear all
237 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
153 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 232,364
A 4-room house with a garden for sale in Warsaw, Rembertów #12536 C…
4 room house
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
162 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 210,665
Big house for sale, 2 minutes from Railway station, Warsaw, Ożarów Mazowiecki #125…
Villa 5 room villa
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
324 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 865,403
For sale historic villa 324 sq.m with a wonderful garden Warsaw, Ursus dist., st. Bolesława …
Villa 5 room villa
Warsaw, Poland
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
758 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 4,500,000
For sale beautiful 3-storey villa 758 sq.m 8 rooms Warsaw, Mokotów district, st. Wład…
4 room house
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
102 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 159,855
Modern houses for sale in the green area of Warsaw Wawer At this stage, houses with an ar…
3 room house
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
102 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 229,031
Modern houses for sale in Warsaw Ursynów district The new complex of houses consis…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
190 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 305,325
For sale modern 5-room townhouse 190 sq.m Warsaw, district Białołęka, st. Zdziarska Mediu…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 503,264
For sale house (townhouse) 300 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, Mokotów district, st. Wołoska …
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
303 m²
€ 565,339
FREEDOM HOUSE ON A BEAUTIFUL HEADING, IN A quiet and PEACE AREA Only 20 min to the Center | …
8 room house
Warsaw, Poland
270 m²
€ 543,595
For sale a solid, spacious house with an area of 270 m ² located on a beautiful tree lined p…
6 room house
Warsaw, Poland
308 m²
€ 651,227
BASIC INFORMATION Single-family house, type twin, 3 floors, plus utility attic and level -1,…
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
188 m²
€ 325,505
For sale a super-maintained semi-detached house with an area of 153 m2, plus 25 m2 of usable…
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
186 m²
€ 410,958
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
163 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 472,111
For sale a modern house (townhouse) for sale 163.24 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Bemowo, st. Szeligo…
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
248 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 531,318
For sale wonderful house (mansion) 248.67 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Brzostows…
9 room house
Warsaw, Poland
465 m²
€ 576,211
WAWER ON THE POGRANICZ GOCŁAWIA. Property with the possibility of conducting business activi…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
270 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 536,265
For sale house (duplex) 270 sq.m 4 rooms Warsaw, Mokotów district, st. Niedźwiedzia …
7 room house
Warsaw, Poland
600 m²
€ 1,500,322
We are pleased to present a unique residence located on a picturesque plot, with a swimming …
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
178 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 455,061
For sale in art deco style pre-war house (mansion) 178 sq.m 7 rooms Warsaw, Wawer, st. Oster…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 573,352
For sale near the park house (townhouse) 280 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw, Bielany, st. Brunona Schul…
Duplex 9 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 610,463
For sale as an office house (half a house, półbliźniak) 280 sq.m 9 rooms Warsaw, dist…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
264 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 626,488
For sale 2-storey house (half-house) 264 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Ursynow district, st. Kormoran…
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
438 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 488,964
For sale a spacious house (mansion) 438.69 sq.m 8 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Skwierzy…
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 544,684
For sale comfortable house (mansion) 250 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Wesoła district, st. Piaskowa …
7 room house
Warsaw, Poland
200 m²
€ 587,083
The presented property is a 3-storey house located in Warsaw in Żoliborz at Maria Kazimiery …
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
465 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 541,536
For sale on one plot two houses (mansions) 465 sq.m 9 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Sęcz…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
218 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 604,067
For sale modern house (duplex) 217.94 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Komf…
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
302 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 531,318
For sale with a beautiful garden house (mansion) 302 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Rembertów, …
3 room house
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
299 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 604,258
For sale a large comfortable residential building 299 sq. Warsaw, district Białołęka, ul. Pa…
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
9 Number of rooms
2 bath
257 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 522,346
For sale house in the forest 257 sq.m. 9 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Lokalna The ho…
