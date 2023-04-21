Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Warsaw
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw
237
House To archive
Clear all
237 properties total found
3 room house in Warsaw, Poland
3 room house
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 153 m² Number of floors 2
€ 232,364
A 4-room house with a garden for sale in Warsaw,  Rembertów  #12536 C…
4 room house in Warsaw, Poland
4 room house
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 162 m² Number of floors 2
€ 210,665
Big house for sale, 2 minutes from Railway station, Warsaw, Ożarów Mazowiecki #125…
Villa 5 room villa in Warsaw, Poland
Villa 5 room villa
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 324 m² Number of floors 1
€ 865,403
For sale historic villa 324 sq.m with a wonderful garden Warsaw, Ursus dist., st. Bolesława …
Villa 5 room villa in Warsaw, Poland
Villa 5 room villa
Warsaw, Poland
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 758 m² Number of floors 3
€ 4,500,000
For sale beautiful 3-storey villa 758 sq.m 8 rooms Warsaw, Mokotów district, st. Wład…
4 room house in Warsaw, Poland
4 room house
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 102 m² Number of floors 3
€ 159,855
Modern houses for sale in the green area of Warsaw Wawer At this stage, houses with an ar…
3 room house in Warsaw, Poland
3 room house
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 102 m² Number of floors 2
€ 229,031
Modern houses for sale in Warsaw Ursynów district The new complex of houses consis…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 305,325
For sale modern 5-room townhouse 190 sq.m Warsaw, district Białołęka, st. Zdziarska Mediu…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 503,264
For sale house (townhouse) 300 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, Mokotów district, st. Wołoska …
5 room house in Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
303 m²
€ 565,339
FREEDOM HOUSE ON A BEAUTIFUL HEADING, IN A quiet and PEACE AREA Only 20 min to the Center | …
8 room house in Warsaw, Poland
8 room house
Warsaw, Poland
270 m²
€ 543,595
For sale a solid, spacious house with an area of 270 m ² located on a beautiful tree lined p…
6 room house in Warsaw, Poland
6 room house
Warsaw, Poland
308 m²
€ 651,227
BASIC INFORMATION Single-family house, type twin, 3 floors, plus utility attic and level -1,…
5 room house in Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
188 m²
€ 325,505
For sale a super-maintained semi-detached house with an area of 153 m2, plus 25 m2 of usable…
5 room house in Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
186 m²
€ 410,958
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m² Number of floors 2
€ 472,111
For sale a modern house (townhouse) for sale 163.24 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Bemowo, st. Szeligo…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 248 m² Number of floors 1
€ 531,318
For sale wonderful house (mansion) 248.67 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Brzostows…
9 room house in Warsaw, Poland
9 room house
Warsaw, Poland
465 m²
€ 576,211
WAWER ON THE POGRANICZ GOCŁAWIA. Property with the possibility of conducting business activi…
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 270 m² Number of floors 2
€ 536,265
For sale house (duplex) 270 sq.m 4 rooms Warsaw, Mokotów district, st. Niedźwiedzia …
7 room house in Warsaw, Poland
7 room house
Warsaw, Poland
600 m²
€ 1,500,322
We are pleased to present a unique residence located on a picturesque plot, with a swimming …
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m² Number of floors 2
€ 455,061
For sale in art deco style pre-war house (mansion) 178 sq.m 7 rooms Warsaw, Wawer, st. Oster…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 573,352
For sale near the park house (townhouse) 280 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw, Bielany, st. Brunona Schul…
Duplex 9 rooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 9 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 610,463
For sale as an office house (half a house, półbliźniak) 280 sq.m 9 rooms Warsaw, dist…
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 264 m² Number of floors 2
€ 626,488
For sale 2-storey house (half-house) 264 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Ursynow district, st. Kormoran…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 438 m² Number of floors 1
€ 488,964
For sale a spacious house (mansion) 438.69 sq.m 8 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Skwierzy…
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m² Number of floors 1
€ 544,684
For sale comfortable house (mansion) 250 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Wesoła district, st. Piaskowa …
7 room house in Warsaw, Poland
7 room house
Warsaw, Poland
200 m²
€ 587,083
The presented property is a 3-storey house located in Warsaw in Żoliborz at Maria Kazimiery …
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 465 m² Number of floors 1
€ 541,536
For sale on one plot two houses (mansions) 465 sq.m 9 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Sęcz…
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 218 m² Number of floors 2
€ 604,067
For sale modern house (duplex) 217.94 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Wilanów district, st. Komf…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 302 m² Number of floors 1
€ 531,318
For sale with a beautiful garden house (mansion) 302 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Rembertów, …
3 room house in Warsaw, Poland
3 room house
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 299 m² Number of floors 1
€ 604,258
For sale a large comfortable residential building 299 sq. Warsaw, district Białołęka, ul. Pa…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
9 Number of rooms 2 bath 257 m² Number of floors 2
€ 522,346
For sale house in the forest 257 sq.m. 9 rooms Warsaw, Wawer district, st. Lokalna The ho…

Properties features in Warsaw, Poland

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir