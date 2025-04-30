Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Warsaw
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Warsaw, Poland

villas
7
mansions
3
duplexes
14
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
MANOR-STYLE HOUSE FOR SALE. 6-ROOM HOUSE ON THE BORDER OF WARSAW URSYNÓW OAND ZGORZAŁA. CLOS…
$410,555
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Warsaw, Poland

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go