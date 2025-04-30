Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Warsaw, Poland

14 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 3
NEW PROJECT - semi-detached houses in a classic, elegant style. The house is 149m2, where…
$401,596
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
We would like to invite you - new, finished semi-detached houses for sale. PURCHASE FROM DEV…
$373,544
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
You are welcome, for sale a ready-built 6-room house with a garage for two cars, on a plo…
$540,011
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegancki dom (25) w zielonej części warszawskiej dzielnicy Białołęka. Dom w zabudowie bliźn…
$546,826
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
We would like to invite you - new, finished semi-detached houses for sale. Houses from prope…
$457,178
Duplex 6 rooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 6 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
The proposed house is three storeys. On the ground floor we have a living room of over 40m2,…
$442,382
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
MANOR-STYLE HOUSE FOR SALE. 6-ROOM HOUSE ON THE BORDER OF WARSAW URSYNÓW OAND ZGORZAŁA. CLOS…
$410,555
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 3
NEW PROJECT - semi-detached houses in a classic, elegant style. The house is 149m2, where…
$408,921
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
We would like to invite you - new, finished semi-detached houses for sale. PURCHASE FROM DEV…
$373,544
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 2
New House & Turnkey The house proposed here is a semi-detached building. Built in tradi…
$523,547
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
We would like to invite you - new, finished semi-detached houses for sale. PURCHASE FROM DEV…
$457,178
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
House: one from 12 houses in Warsaw's Wilanów disctict. Each house there is five rooms on 3 …
$316,387
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
FINISHED HOUSES ARE WAITING FOR NEW OWNERS. ELEGANT ESTATE IN A GREEN NEIGHBORHOOD. WELL-KEP…
$300,680
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
New House & Turnkey The house proposed here is a semi-detached building. Built in tradi…
$530,965
Properties features in Warsaw, Poland

