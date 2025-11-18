Villas for sale in Warsaw, Poland

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 2
We introduce you to an elegant, fully furnished house in an excellent location. The house…
$1,32M
VAT
Villa 5 rooms in Warsaw, Poland
Villa 5 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Classic house: the ground floor is in turn entering the house – a hall with a dressing room …
$1,34M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Passion house: the ground floor is in turn entering the house – a hallway with a dressing ro…
$1,34M
Monte OnlineMonte Online
Villa 4 rooms in Warsaw, Poland
Villa 4 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfort house: the ground floor is in sequence when entering the house – a hallway with a dr…
$1,34M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
New House & Turnkey These are ideal residences, perfected in every detail. Modern, modern…
$1,30M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
WE OFFER YOU A PROPOSAL FOR THE PURCHASE OF A SINGLE-FAMILY HOUSE ON A PLOT OF MORE THAN 100…
$635,843
Villa 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 2
New House & Turnkey The proposed houses are spacious, modernist blocks. Underground garag…
$990,439
Villa 4 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
New House & Turnkey The proposed houses are spacious, modernist blocks. Underground garag…
$881,732
Properties features in Warsaw, Poland

