Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Famagusta

Residential properties for sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
389
Nicosia
99
Trikomo
71
353 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 46 m² 9/11 Floor
€ 90,931
700 meters to the Mediterranean Sea and the equipped Long Beach    The infrastruct…
1 room studio apartmentin Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 58,231
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room apartmentin Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 54,872
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 62,711
Chic apartments in the prestigious CAESAR RESORT 500 meters to Long Beach, with sea views. …
Villa 3 room villain Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 190 m² Number of floors 1
€ 244,964
Our detached houses are located in Famagusta- Mutluyaka region, the first phase of our proje…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m² Number of floors 1
€ 244,964
FORTUNA VILLAS YENIBOGAZICI We are here with our project consisting of 4 spacious duplex …
1 room apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 150,192
1 room apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 62 m² 9 Floor
€ 134,051
1 room studio apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
46 m² 10 Floor
€ 103,454
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 bath 127 m²
€ 248,929
Townhouses have 2 or 3 bedrooms. A full finish and furniture package is possible. Ther…
3 room housein Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
3 room house
Bahceler, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 343 m² 25/26 Floor
€ 877,000
A luxurious penthouse for sale with a personal pool on the terrace, in a new complex under c…
1 room apartmentin Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 bath 41 m²
€ 89,967
The total area of the project is 133.800 m2. Located just 200 meters from the well-equipp…
2 room Studio apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room Studio apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms
€ 188,741
2 room apartmentin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 223,251
1 room apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 11/30 Floor
€ 101,000
Premium class complex in Northern Cyprus We offer Apartments choice: 1 + 1 ( from 55 m2 ) …
2 room apartmentin Bafra, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Bafra, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 196,000
A unique project on the Mediterranean coast of Northern Cyprus Resort premium complex on th…
Villa 2 room villain Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 2,030
Luxury villas with sea views for sale in Northern Cyprus These villas in Northern Cyprus ar…
4 room apartmentin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
4 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale Apartment of 332 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
3 room apartmentin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 360,000
For sale Apartment of 159 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
3 room apartmentin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 330,000
For sale Apartment of 121 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. It F…
Apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
€ 142,761
Apartmentin Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
86 m²
€ 157,310
Apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
140 m²
€ 83,656
Apartmentin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
75 m²
€ 68,198
2 room housein Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
2 room house
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 165 m² Number of floors 2
€ 406,417
Ready, fully furnished 2+1 villa for sale in Fourseasons, the most popular project in the Is…
Villa 3 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 163 m² Number of floors 2
€ 363,000
For sale a house located in the popular resort of Protaras, just a few minutes from the famo…
2 room apartmentin Protaras, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Protaras, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
Apartment for sale in the Kapparis area (Protaras, Famagusta). Modern design, high-quality m…
Villa 3 room villain Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 435 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,100,000
Villa for sale on the beach in an elite complex. Landscaped gardens. Smart Home technology. …
Villa 5 room villain Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 348 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,150,000
Modern seafront villa in an exclusive new development of luxury living spaces located in Ayi…
Villa 4 room villain Protaras, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa
Protaras, Cyprus
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m² Number of floors 2
€ 466,000
Luxury villa for sale in an elite complex under construction in Perner, Protaras (Famagusta)…

Properties features in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury

Real estate in Famagusta: types of residential property and the benefits of buying

Just a few years ago due to the conflict between North and South Cyprus, residential real estate in Famagusta was not in a great demand. Now the situation is getting better: the economy is growing, medicine is developing, and large retail chains are entering the city. Accordingly, residential property is becoming in demand: it is actively bought up by people wishing to obtain a residence permit or arrange a place for regular recreation.

Where you can buy property in Famagusta

Clean sandy beaches are the main attraction of the city. In olden days, the best hotels in Cyprus stood next to them. But after the war the concept was changed, and now they are increasingly replaced by modern residential clusters with small studio apartments and spacious two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments.

In other areas you can find accommodation for every taste:

  • Luxury villas with private swimming pools and a large outdoor space. The highest cost of villas in Famagusta is recorded in the historical district of Varosha. In the outskirts your acquisition will cost cheaply.
  • Townhouses united in architectural ensembles.
  • Apartment houses enabling you to buy property in Famagusta at a bargain price.

Cheap one-bedroom apartments tend to be the most popular in such houses. They are easy to rent out, sell, and, moreover, they have the lowest taxes.

Benefits of buying

In recent years, prices for residential property in Famagusta have increased by 8-10% and continue to grow. According to forecasts, in 5 years a square meter will raise in price by one and a half times. Therefore, now it is high time to buy a real estate in Famagusta and its outskirts. It is especially important to those who are going to relocate for permanent residency.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir