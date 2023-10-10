Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

UAE
63 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
A new chapter of life RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE Riverside life residence offers yo…
€161,990
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3
3
140 m²
11
The penthouse is located on the 11th floor, the total area from 140 sq.m to 168 sq.m, the ba…
€417,236
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
4
4
198 m²
11/11
The penthouse is located on the 11th floor, a total area of 198 sq.m, a balcony of 40 sq.m, …
€590,092
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2
1
79 m²
11
Two-bedroom apartment ( 2 + 1 ), total area 79 sq.m + balcony / terrace 15 sq.m. Deadline 20…
€168,168
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1
1
49 m²
2
Apartments in Specially-Designed Compound Close to the Beach in Küçükerenköy Cyprus North Cy…
€128,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3
2
151 m²
2/2
Apartments in Specially-Designed Compound Close to the Beach in Küçükerenköy Cyprus North Cy…
€330,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2
1
73 m²
2
Newly Built Seafront Apartments in Gazimagusa Tatlisu Tatlisu is located in the northern coa…
€220,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3
2
142 m²
2/2
Newly Built Seafront Apartments in Gazimagusa Tatlisu Tatlisu is located in the northern coa…
€304,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3
2
100 m²
2/2
Newly Built Seafront Apartments in Gazimagusa Tatlisu Tatlisu is located in the northern coa…
€388,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
4
2
134 m²
2
Newly Built Seafront Apartments in Gazimagusa Tatlisu Tatlisu is located in the northern coa…
€538,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
5
3
195 m²
2/2
Luxurious Sea and Mountain View Bungalows in Tatlısu, Gazimağusa Luxurious bungalows are loc…
€869,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2
2
93 m²
1/2
Contemporary Designed Studio and Duplex Apartments in Tatlısu, Gazimağusa The luxury apartme…
€209,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1
1
49 m²
1/2
Contemporary Designed Studio and Duplex Apartments in Tatlısu, Gazimağusa The luxury apartme…
€138,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
4
2
285 m²
1
Contemporary Bungalows by the Sea in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Tatlisu is a coastal town in Ga…
€741,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
4
2
142 m²
1/2
Luxe Beachfront Apartments with Modern Design in Gazimağusa North Cyprus Modern flats are lo…
€463,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3
2
115 m²
2/2
Luxe Beachfront Apartments with Modern Design in Gazimağusa North Cyprus Modern flats are lo…
€440,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
4
2
140 m²
2
A Peaceful and Modern Life on the Coast of the Mediterranean Famagusta Tatlısu is a coastal …
€463,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3
2
130 m²
2
A Peaceful and Modern Life on the Coast of the Mediterranean Famagusta Tatlısu is a coastal …
€452,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3
2
110 m²
2
A Peaceful and Modern Life on the Coast of the Mediterranean Famagusta Tatlısu is a coastal …
€429,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
4
3
126 m²
2
Luxury Design Villas with Sea View in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Modern villas are located in T…
€307,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3
2
127 m²
2
Luxury Design Villas with Sea View in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Modern villas are located in T…
€261,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3
2
80 m²
Luxurious Apartments for Sale in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Modern apartments are situated in T…
€236,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2
1
82 m²
1
Luxurious Apartments for Sale in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Modern apartments are situated in T…
€177,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1
1
41 m²
Luxurious Apartments for Sale in Gazimagusa North Cyprus Modern apartments are situated in T…
€133,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3
2
135 m²
2/2
Luxe Properties in Exclusively Located Complex with Various Social Facilities in Gazimagusa …
€386,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2
1
60 m²
1/2
Luxe Properties in Exclusively Located Complex with Various Social Facilities in Gazimagusa …
€210,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1
1
43 m²
2
Luxe Properties in Exclusively Located Complex with Various Social Facilities in Gazimagusa …
€172,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
4
2
325 m²
1
New Holiday and Investment Houses in a Unique Environment in Famagusta Modern houses are sit…
€1,12M
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
4
2
350 m²
2
Bungalows in a Wellness-Concept Complex in Tatlisu Northern Cyprus Tatlısu region, located i…
€602,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2
1
118 m²
2
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Close to the Beach in Gazimagusa, North Cyprus The stylish …
€243,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
