Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Trikomo
76
103 properties total found
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
A new chapter of life RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE   Riverside life residence offers yo…
€161,990
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€155,293
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€129,546
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with children playground in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with children playground
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€103,798
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 14/14
For Sale: Luxurious 3+1 Penthouse with Stunning Sea Views in an Elite Complex! Features: …
€430,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Boaz is located in the south-eastern part of the island on the road from Famagusta to Karpa…
€421,429
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
€519,570
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
€576,145
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Cozy townhouse 185 m² with its own plot of land 285 m² in a small complex in Boaz. The beaut…
€456,067
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa 3+1 (210 m²) with its own plot of land 420 m², with a roof terrace of 85 m² an…
€438,748
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
New complex in Tatlysu. The village of Tatlysu is a 30-minute drive from the center of Kyre…
€686,987
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a 5-room villa of 293 m² with its own plot of land of 400 m² 1 …
€571,527
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a 4-room villa of 219 m² with its own plot of land of 300 m² 1 …
€488,973
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
4-room bungalow 200 m² with its own plot of land 400 m² 1 kilometer from the sea. The comple…
€476,272
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with by the sea, with вид на море in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with by the sea, with вид на море
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Luxury villa 3+2( 390 m²) with swimming pool 45 m² and own garden 150 m². Also for convenien…
€1,44M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Construction of the complex, consisting of 28 detached villas, will begin in July 2023.. Its…
€565,754
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/11
Studio in the house Alexius, 51 sq.m, balcony 8.2 sq.m. Everything for rent in the clean fin…
€140,901
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 11
The penthouse is located on the 11th floor, the total area from 140 sq.m to 168 sq.m, the ba…
€417,236
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Floor 11/11
The penthouse is located on the 11th floor, a total area of 198 sq.m, a balcony of 40 sq.m, …
€590,092
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 11
Two-bedroom apartment ( 2 + 1 ), total area 79 sq.m + balcony / terrace 15 sq.m. Deadline 20…
€168,168
1 room apartment with sea view in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 10
1-bedroom apartment with spectecular seaview located in large and modern apartment complex …
€147,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in Specially-Designed Compound Close to the Beach in Küçükerenköy Cyprus North Cy…
€128,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartments in Specially-Designed Compound Close to the Beach in Küçükerenköy Cyprus North Cy…
€330,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
Newly Built Seafront Apartments in Gazimagusa Tatlisu Tatlisu is located in the northern coa…
€220,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 2/2
Newly Built Seafront Apartments in Gazimagusa Tatlisu Tatlisu is located in the northern coa…
€304,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Newly Built Seafront Apartments in Gazimagusa Tatlisu Tatlisu is located in the northern coa…
€388,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
Newly Built Seafront Apartments in Gazimagusa Tatlisu Tatlisu is located in the northern coa…
€538,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious Sea and Mountain View Bungalows in Tatlısu, Gazimağusa Luxurious bungalows are loc…
€869,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
Contemporary Designed Studio and Duplex Apartments in Tatlısu, Gazimağusa The luxury apartme…
€209,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/2
Contemporary Designed Studio and Duplex Apartments in Tatlısu, Gazimağusa The luxury apartme…
€138,000

