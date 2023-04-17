Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Smiltenes novads, Latvia

Smiltene
8
18 properties total found
3 room housein Smiltene, Latvia
3 room house
Smiltene, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m²
€ 255,000
Family house in Vangaži for sale. The house is sold with all the furniture shown in the p…
5 room housein Smiltene, Latvia
5 room house
Smiltene, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 246 m² Number of floors 3
€ 980,000
1 room apartmentin Grundzale, Latvia
1 room apartment
Grundzale, Latvia
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 92,000
2 room apartmentin Grundzale, Latvia
2 room apartment
Grundzale, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 179,000
1 room apartmentin Grundzale, Latvia
1 room apartment
Grundzale, Latvia
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 87,000
2 room apartmentin Grundzale, Latvia
2 room apartment
Grundzale, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 158,000
2 room apartmentin Grundzale, Latvia
2 room apartment
Grundzale, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 112,000
2 room apartmentin Grundzale, Latvia
2 room apartment
Grundzale, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 71 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 210,000
4 room apartmentin Launkalne, Latvia
4 room apartment
Launkalne, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 128 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 420,000
3 room apartmentin Launkalne, Latvia
3 room apartment
Launkalne, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 88 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 255,000
3 room apartmentin Kalnamuiza, Latvia
3 room apartment
Kalnamuiza, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 235 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 940,000
2 room apartmentin Smiltene, Latvia
2 room apartment
Smiltene, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 105 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 320,000
9 room housein Smiltene, Latvia
9 room house
Smiltene, Latvia
9 Number of rooms 600 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,300,000
Near the Baltezera - Lake ( White Lake ) there is a breathtaking family chalet with a pleas…
2 room apartmentin Smiltene, Latvia
2 room apartment
Smiltene, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 67 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 107,021
Two-room apartments with high-quality interiors and a spacious balcony. The complex is loca…
7 room housein Launkalne, Latvia
7 room house
Launkalne, Latvia
7 Number of rooms 266 m² Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
Sell a spacious house with a well-maintained backyard. All city communications are connected…
3 room apartmentin Smiltene, Latvia
3 room apartment
Smiltene, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 99 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 150,000
Three-room apartments with high-quality interiors and a spacious balcony. The complex is lo…
Apartmentin Smiltene, Latvia
Apartment
Smiltene, Latvia
66 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 91,740
"Zelta Rasa". A new project located on the border of Riga and Marupe, at the crossroads of L…
5 room housein Smiltene, Latvia
5 room house
Smiltene, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 484 m² Number of floors 2
€ 490,000
For sale private house in Marupe with landscaped garden.On the first floor of the house ther…

Properties features in Smiltenes novads, Latvia

