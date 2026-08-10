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Residential properties for sale in Smiltenes novads, Latvia

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Launkalnes pagasts
4
Smiltene
3
7 properties total found
3 room apartment in Launkalne, Latvia
3 room apartment
Launkalne, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/3
$267,907
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4 room apartment in Launkalne, Latvia
4 room apartment
Launkalne, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/4
$441,259
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2 room apartment in Smiltene, Latvia
2 room apartment
Smiltene, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/4
$336,197
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3 room apartment in Saltupi, Latvia
3 room apartment
Saltupi, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
Floor 2/6
$987,579
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5 room house in Smiltene, Latvia
5 room house
Smiltene, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
$1,03M
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5 room house in Smiltene, Latvia
5 room house
Smiltene, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 236 m²
Floor 2
$577,839
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7 room house in Launkalne, Latvia
7 room house
Launkalne, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 2
Sell a spacious house with a well-maintained backyard. All city communications are connected…
$735,431
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Property types in Smiltenes novads

apartments
houses

Properties features in Smiltenes novads, Latvia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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