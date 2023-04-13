Latvia
Jurmala
Latvia
Vidzeme
Jurmala
Houses
Houses for sale in Jurmala, Latvia
144 properties total found
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 380,000
House by the sea in Jurmala in Melluzi! Description: - a spacious studio-type living roo…
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
240 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 600,000
A wonderful, modern house with a special style in a quiet part of Jurmala.Green surroundings…
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
194 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 530,000
In a great quiet location, surrounded by a private sector. There is a shop nearby, several c…
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
500 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,200,000
We offer an elegant and spacious three-story private house in Dzintari, on the side of the r…
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
230 m²
€ 275,000
9 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
10 Number of rooms
1/2 Floor
€ 500,000
We sell a house near the sea in the very center of Jurmala. Great location: The theater stre…
7 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
506 m²
€ 1,500,000
Classic villa in Jurmala, with modern elements in the interior. It consists of two building…
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
294 m²
€ 750,000
House for sale in the village of Laipu Republika in Jurmala! House: -The living area is …
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
440 m²
€ 1,700,000
Luxury house in the village of Laipu Rebublika in Jurmala! Description: -House was built…
7 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
7 Number of rooms
1 110 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 3,600,000
An exclusive villa for sale in Jurmala, in the dune zone, on the 1st line from the sea. The…
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
330 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 300,000
We sell a house in Jurmala, Asari district. Quiet place, near the pine forest. Sea 10 minute…
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
541 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 2,300,000
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
515 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 2,200,000
We bring to your attention a unique project in a modern style, which is a few steps from the…
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
186 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 450,000
We offer to purchase a beautiful, cozy and spacious house in a quiet, green area. Conven…
2 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
€ 169,000
We offer for sale a compact house in Dzintari! House area 88 m2 Plot area 408 m2. Hou…
2 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
234 m²
€ 360,000
House for sale in a quiet area of Jurmala with a total area of 234 m2, with a plot of 18…
8 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
8 Number of rooms
365 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 500,000
8 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
8 Number of rooms
320 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 475,000
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
185 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 350,000
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
278 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 650,000
2 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
399 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 450,000
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
165 m²
€ 275,000
Townhouse with modern design in Melluzi. The house was commissioned in 2018. Available f…
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
302 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 495,000
A new, modern private house near the sea, in a beautiful, quiet area of residential building…
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
7 Number of rooms
162 m²
€ 400,000
A building for sale on Jomas street in Jurmala with commercial and residential premises. Th…
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
207 m²
€ 365,000
We offer to rent a section of a row house in Melluzhi! The house was commissioned in 2008…
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
446 m²
€ 3,500,000
Elegant house 100 m from the sea in Lielupe, with a total area of 446.1 m2 and a land plot…
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
328 m²
€ 730,000
House with a swimming pool in a quiet part of Jurmala! Description: - The house was buil…
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 470,000
House for sale in Jurmala, Melluzi, in a quiet residential area. The total area of the ho…
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
560 m²
€ 2,500,000
House for sale with a swimming pool in Jurmala, Majori, 400 m from the sea. There are 2 hou…
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 693,000
We sell a modern house in Dzintari. Layout: four separate bedrooms, a spacious kitchen are…
