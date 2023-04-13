Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

551 property total found
1 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale 2-room bright (one bedroom, one living room combined with kitchen) apartment 52.5 s…
3 room housein Jurmala, Latvia
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 380,000
House by the sea in Jurmala in Melluzi! Description: - a spacious studio-type living roo…
1 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 116 m²
€ 200,000
Absolutely brand new apartment 300m from the beach in the residential complex Sky Garden in …
4 room housein Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m² 2/1 Floor
€ 600,000
A wonderful, modern house with a special style in a quiet part of Jurmala.Green surroundings…
3 room housein Jurmala, Latvia
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 194 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 530,000
In a great quiet location, surrounded by a private sector. There is a shop nearby, several c…
2 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 360,000
High quality apartment, two terraces, fireplace. Furnished, kitchen with all necessary house…
4 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 360,000
Building with spacious and bright rooms, sunny terraces, comfortable layout and modern inter…
4 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 181 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 350,000
Chic apartment for sale in the Harmony Home Sky Garden project for a harmonious and complete…
3 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 170 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 310,000
Chic apartment for sale in the Harmony Home Sky Garden project for a harmonious and complete…
4 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 99 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 303,500
Chic apartment for sale in the Harmony Home Sky Garden project for a harmonious and complete…
4 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 98 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 300,500
Chic apartment for sale in the Harmony Home Sky Garden project for a harmonious and complete…
4 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 103 m²
€ 170,000
An apartment is offered for sale in Jurmala, Dzintari. Description: -Wooden house; -Sta…
4 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 113 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 330,000
We offer for sale a new apartment in the heart of Jurmala - Maiori. The location of the hou…
6 room housein Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 500 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,200,000
We offer an elegant and spacious three-story private house in Dzintari, on the side of the r…
7 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
7 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
7 Number of rooms 613 m²
€ 1,236,000
Investment project in Jurmala, 500m from the sea. We offer for sale a new rental house wi…
4 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 157 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 650,000
We offer a unique, spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms and a chic terrace on the ground floor…
4 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 152 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 500,000
Jurmala, Pumpuri, For sale an exclusive apartment of 152 sq.m with sea views, in the dune zo…
2 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 98 m²
€ 503,250
Apartments "Premium" class in Dzintari only 50m. from the sea! Villa Al Mare - new premiu…
3 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 177 m²
€ 326,000
Premium class apartments for an affordable price! Description: - The project was commiss…
3 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 131 m²
€ 324,750
Premium class apartments for an affordable price! Description: - The project was commiss…
3 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 134 m²
€ 327,000
Premium class apartments for an affordable price! Description: - The project was commiss…
3 room housein Jurmala, Latvia
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m²
€ 275,000
2 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 150,000
Great location on the banks of the Lielupe River in the center of the resort in the Dzintari…
9 room housein Jurmala, Latvia
9 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
10 Number of rooms 1/2 Floor
€ 500,000
We sell a house near the sea in the very center of Jurmala. Great location: The theater stre…
2 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m²
€ 312,112
Three-room apartments by the sea in Jurmala! Description: - The project exploitation was…
3 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 131 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 400,000
We offer a unique, spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms and a chic terrace on the ground floor…
4 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 234 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 380,000
We offer a chic apartment with a land plot in a new project in Jurmala - PineWood Apartment…
7 room housein Jurmala, Latvia
7 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath 506 m²
€ 1,500,000
Classic villa in Jurmala, with modern elements in the interior. It consists of two building…
2 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 250,000
In the very heart of Jurmala. One of the best property offers in the middle price segment in…
3 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 112 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 300,000
We offer a 3-room apartment in a new project in Bulduri, just a 5-minute walk from the Balti…

