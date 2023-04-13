Latvia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Latvia
New houses in Latvia
All new buildings in Latvia
3
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Latvia
Residential
Apartment in Latvia
House in Latvia
Land in Latvia
Luxury Properties in Latvia
Find an Agent in Latvia
Real estate agencies in Latvia
Agents in Latvia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Latvia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Latvia
Find an Agent in Latvia
Real estate agencies in Latvia
Agents in Latvia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Latvia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
House
Castle
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Latvia
Vidzeme
Jurmala
Residential properties for sale in Jurmala, Latvia
Clear all
551 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale 2-room bright (one bedroom, one living room combined with kitchen) apartment 52.5 s…
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 380,000
House by the sea in Jurmala in Melluzi! Description: - a spacious studio-type living roo…
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
116 m²
€ 200,000
Absolutely brand new apartment 300m from the beach in the residential complex Sky Garden in …
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
240 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 600,000
A wonderful, modern house with a special style in a quiet part of Jurmala.Green surroundings…
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
194 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 530,000
In a great quiet location, surrounded by a private sector. There is a shop nearby, several c…
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 360,000
High quality apartment, two terraces, fireplace. Furnished, kitchen with all necessary house…
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
240 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 360,000
Building with spacious and bright rooms, sunny terraces, comfortable layout and modern inter…
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
181 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 350,000
Chic apartment for sale in the Harmony Home Sky Garden project for a harmonious and complete…
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
170 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 310,000
Chic apartment for sale in the Harmony Home Sky Garden project for a harmonious and complete…
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
99 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 303,500
Chic apartment for sale in the Harmony Home Sky Garden project for a harmonious and complete…
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
98 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 300,500
Chic apartment for sale in the Harmony Home Sky Garden project for a harmonious and complete…
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
103 m²
€ 170,000
An apartment is offered for sale in Jurmala, Dzintari. Description: -Wooden house; -Sta…
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
113 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 330,000
We offer for sale a new apartment in the heart of Jurmala - Maiori. The location of the hou…
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
500 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 1,200,000
We offer an elegant and spacious three-story private house in Dzintari, on the side of the r…
7 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
7 Number of rooms
613 m²
€ 1,236,000
Investment project in Jurmala, 500m from the sea. We offer for sale a new rental house wi…
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
157 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 650,000
We offer a unique, spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms and a chic terrace on the ground floor…
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
152 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 500,000
Jurmala, Pumpuri, For sale an exclusive apartment of 152 sq.m with sea views, in the dune zo…
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
98 m²
€ 503,250
Apartments "Premium" class in Dzintari only 50m. from the sea! Villa Al Mare - new premiu…
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
177 m²
€ 326,000
Premium class apartments for an affordable price! Description: - The project was commiss…
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
131 m²
€ 324,750
Premium class apartments for an affordable price! Description: - The project was commiss…
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
134 m²
€ 327,000
Premium class apartments for an affordable price! Description: - The project was commiss…
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
230 m²
€ 275,000
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
86 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 150,000
Great location on the banks of the Lielupe River in the center of the resort in the Dzintari…
9 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
10 Number of rooms
1/2 Floor
€ 500,000
We sell a house near the sea in the very center of Jurmala. Great location: The theater stre…
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
87 m²
€ 312,112
Three-room apartments by the sea in Jurmala! Description: - The project exploitation was…
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
131 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 400,000
We offer a unique, spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms and a chic terrace on the ground floor…
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
234 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 380,000
We offer a chic apartment with a land plot in a new project in Jurmala - PineWood Apartment…
7 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
506 m²
€ 1,500,000
Classic villa in Jurmala, with modern elements in the interior. It consists of two building…
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
97 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 250,000
In the very heart of Jurmala. One of the best property offers in the middle price segment in…
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
112 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 300,000
We offer a 3-room apartment in a new project in Bulduri, just a 5-minute walk from the Balti…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
19
Properties features in Jurmala, Latvia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map