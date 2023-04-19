Frequently asked questions about real estate in Berlin, Germany
What is the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Berlin?
For an apartment with two rooms in Berlin, sellers ask on average from 5 to 7 thousand euros per square meter. Exact prices depend on the location of the property, its technical condition, and other factors. In the elite housing in the city center, the cost per square meter could be 9-10 thousand euros.
What areas of Berlin are in greatest demand among home buyers?
The most popular areas for buying property in Berlin are Mitte and Charlottenburg. Both locations attract buyers because of their location in the center of the city. All of the infrastructure is within walking distance.
There is also a great demand for housing in Grunewald. This is a quiet area with a good environment, located in the west of the city. You can buy a cheap house in Berlin, or an apartment with a view of the river Havel.
What are the benefits of buying real estate in Berlin?
For the purchase of housing in the German capital, foreigners receive a Schengen multi visa that allows them to stay in Germany legally for up to 90 days and a half-year. Bought real estate can also be seen as a source of financial income if you rent it out.