Residential properties for sale in Berlin, Germany

1 room studio apartmentin Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 46 m² Number of floors 6
€ 380,000
This 1-room apartment with a well-thought-out layout – is an ideal place to stay in a big ci…
Condo 3 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
3 Number of rooms 78 m² Number of floors 6
€ 665,000
A bright 3-room apartment is located on the 6th floor and is an ideal urban housing for coup…
Condo 2 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms 56 m² Number of floors 3
€ 430,000
The proposed apartment is located on the second floor with an extra-large well-maintained ap…
Condo 4 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Condo 4 rooms
Berlin, Germany
4 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 5
€ 665,000
4 bedroom apartment of about 100 m ² is located in the center of Berlin. It is located on th…
2 room apartmentin Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms 52 m² Number of floors 5
€ 285,000
2 bedroom apartment in good condition with an area of about 52 m ² near the popular area of …
1 room studio apartmentin Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 41 m² Number of floors 4
€ 300,000
1-room spacious apartment with high ceilings is located in a beautiful old building with 20 …
2 room apartmentin Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms 60 m² Number of floors 5
€ 310,000
One bedroom apartment with a loggia in Berlin, currently rented. Repair was carried out in …
2 room apartmentin Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms 57 m² Number of floors 4
€ 435,000
The project embodies the minimalist beauty of forms in practical comfort. 2 bedroom apartm…
Condo 3 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
3 Number of rooms 98 m² Number of floors 3
€ 556,738
A large 3-room apartment in a green area of Berlin is an ideal option for families. Equip…
Condo 1 roomin Berlin, Germany
Condo 1 room
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 51 m² Number of floors 4
€ 330,000
1 bedroom apartment on the ground floor with a garden in Berlin. Equipment: - the apar…
3 room apartmentin Berlin, Germany
3 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
3 Number of rooms 88 m² Number of floors 5
€ 980,000
3-room apartment in a new residential complex. Bright rooms, spacious rooms, beautiful views…
Condo 3 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
3 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
This beautiful apartment is located in a well-groomed apartment building with an underground…
Apartmentin Berlin, Germany
Apartment
Berlin, Germany
60 m²
€ 350,000
The classic building of the beginning of the century is impressive with typical details of a…
2 room apartmentin Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms 72 m² Number of floors 5
€ 460,000
The apartment has 2 rooms with a natural wood parquet, a terrace with a green garden. Spacio…
4 room apartmentin Berlin, Germany
4 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
4 Number of rooms 120 m² Number of floors 5
€ 605,000
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the courtyard in Berlin-Schpandau. The majest…
Condo 2 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms 60 m² Number of floors 2
€ 520,000
2-room apartment in the popular area of Berlin - Friedrichshayn. The living room area with …
Condo 2 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms 65 m² Number of floors 5
€ 500,000
The building was built in 1998 and completely modernized in 2018. The apartment with a ter…
2 room apartmentin Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
2-room apartment with a balcony in Berlin - Adlershof district. Open living / dining room wi…
1 room studio apartmentin Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 27 m² Number of floors 11
€ 305,000
For sale 1-room apartments near the promenade of the Spree River. This unique complex is loc…
1 room studio apartmentin Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 65 m² Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
The classic building of the beginning of the century is impressive with typical details of a…
2 room apartmentin Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms 50 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
The majestic building of the beginning of the century with 18 apartments. Both in the entran…
1 room studio apartmentin Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 45 m² Number of floors 4
€ 250,000
The well-kept old building with an elevator in the Berlin - Friedrichshayn-Kreuzberg area, b…
1 room studio apartmentin Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 42 m² Number of floors 4
€ 270,000
1 bedroom apartment in a 4-storey house with a bright facade, elegant balconies and sophisti…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Townhouse 5 rooms
Berlin, Germany
5 Number of rooms 180 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
House ( Townhouse ) with a terrace, balcony, parking space in front of the house and its own…
4 room housein Berlin, Germany
4 room house
Berlin, Germany
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Apartmentin Berlin, Germany
Apartment
Berlin, Germany
Number of floors 5
€ 4,600,000
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Berlin, Germany
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
€ 949,949
Penthouse is not unique not only due to its location, but also because of the external appea…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Berlin, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
€ 5,580,000
Noble penthouse for special quality of life in the best location: Kronprinzengär Penth…
3 room apartmentin Berlin, Germany
3 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 119 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 569,800
2 room apartmentin Berlin, Germany
2 room apartment
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms
€ 229,000

Properties features in Berlin, Germany

Frequently asked questions about real estate in Berlin, Germany

What is the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Berlin?

For an apartment with two rooms in Berlin, sellers ask on average from 5 to 7 thousand euros per square meter. Exact prices depend on the location of the property, its technical condition, and other factors. In the elite housing in the city center, the cost per square meter could be 9-10 thousand euros.

What areas of Berlin are in greatest demand among home buyers?

The most popular areas for buying property in Berlin are Mitte and Charlottenburg. Both locations attract buyers because of their location in the center of the city. All of the infrastructure is within walking distance. There is also a great demand for housing in Grunewald. This is a quiet area with a good environment, located in the west of the city. You can buy a cheap house in Berlin, or an apartment with a view of the river Havel.

What are the benefits of buying real estate in Berlin?

For the purchase of housing in the German capital, foreigners receive a Schengen multi visa that allows them to stay in Germany legally for up to 90 days and a half-year. Bought real estate can also be seen as a source of financial income if you rent it out.

