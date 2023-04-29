Show property on map Show properties list
Property for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

975 properties total found
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 56,326
Complex Sonnet Didube is a brand new residential development by Sonnet Construction, located…
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 13/14 Floor
€ 103,351
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 8/11 Floor
€ 59,314
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 8/12 Floor
€ 170,753
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 6/14 Floor
€ 76,390
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 13/29 Floor
€ 141,500
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² 15/19 Floor
€ 152,779
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 9/17 Floor
€ 107,844
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 11/12 Floor
€ 55,719
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 2/15 Floor
€ 100,654
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 2/8 Floor
€ 58,416
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 110,540
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 51,675
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 7/8 Floor
€ 71,896
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 8/11 Floor
€ 59,314
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 12/12 Floor
€ 51,226
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 116,831
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 4/8 Floor
€ 52,125
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 5/11 Floor
€ 59,422
2 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 251,636
3 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 3/12 Floor
€ 124,021
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 19/20 Floor
€ 121,325
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 44m2 in a premium-class new building in t…
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 6/14 Floor
€ 76,390
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 44 m2 in a new building of comfort class …
1 room apartment in Agaraki, Georgia
1 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 89,870
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 42 m2 in a new building of comfort class …
1 room apartment in Agaraki, Georgia
1 room apartment
Agaraki, Georgia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 13/14 Floor
€ 103,351
Exclusive offer! For sale one-bedroom apartment of 70 m2 in a new building of comfort class …
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 239 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 358,581
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 241 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 359,929
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 235 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 351,841
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 282 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 417,896
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…
Villa 3 room villa in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Villa 3 room villa
Village Dighomi, Georgia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 255 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 412,854
Lisi Panorama is located near the shores of Lisi Lake, a few minutes from the Tbilisi center…

Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury

Why buy real estate in Tbilisi

The distinctive architecture, ample business opportunities and the huge tourism potential of the capital of Georgia make property for sale in Tbilisi attractive for foreigners who purchase it both for permanent residence and for making a profit.

4 reasons to buy real estate in Tbilisi

  1. High profitability: since Georgia as a whole and its capital are popular with tourists (about 6 million of them come a year), renting an apartment in Tbilisi for short-term rent brings in a benefit of at least 8-9% per annum.
  2. The possibility of obtaining a residence permit: to opt to one, it is enough to buy real estate for a mininum 100 thousand euros.
  3. Reasonable real estate prices: so far, buying property in the capital of Georgia costs much less than in any other city that is equally popular with tourists.
  4. A rich selection, especially expanded in recent years due to active construction.

What real estate you can buy in Tbilisi

Residential real estate is dominated by apartments — from cozy small studios to spacious flats. Housing in the Old Town and Mtatsminda is in high demand; Vera and Vake are also prestigious areas. Houses with land plots are most often located in the districts of Saburtalo and Krtsanisi: among them there are both old family houses and newly built cottages.

How much does real estate in Tbilisi cost

Georgia has a low investment threshold in real estate, and even in the capital you can find a studio or one-room apartment for 24-30 thousand euros. On average, a 1-room apartment with an area of 42-50 square meters costs 48-50 thousand euros; a 2-room apartment will cost you 10-15 thousand more. The cost of three-room apartments ranges from 90 to 160 thousand euros; apartments with a large area go at 200-250 thousand. The upper price level of apartments reaches 1.7 million: this is how much you have to pay for a penthouse with an area of 500 sq.m. The range of prices for houses is no less wide: from 56 thousand to 3.5 million euros.

