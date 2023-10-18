Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. France
  4. Metropolitan France
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Metropolitan France, France

Bourg-en-Bresse
77
Occitania
55
Grand Est
45
Lyon
33
New Aquitaine
28
Colmar-Ribeauville
27
Palaiseau
20
Saint-Priest
20
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 145 properties total found
2 room apartment in Cannes, France
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Lovely two-bedroom apartment of 62.63 m2, located in one of the most beautiful residences on…
€630,000
2 room apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Cozy apartment of 49.14 m2 in Bosolá near Monaco. The apartments consist of an entrance hal…
€525,000
2 room apartment in Nice, France
2 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
Beautiful 110 m2 apartment with panoramic sea views on the Promenade des Anglais in a Belle …
€1,68M
2 room apartment in Nice, France
2 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
New, beautifully furnished three-room apartments in the small new residence of the lower Fab…
€750,000
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 4
Area 96 m²
Floor 5
Completely renovated in Paris style apartments 96 m2. A few minutes walk from the promenade…
€720,000
5 room apartment with internet, with fireplace, with bbq in Auch, France
5 room apartment with internet, with fireplace, with bbq
Auch, France
Rooms 10
Area 438 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment with fireplace, with Двойное остекление, with Меблированный in Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
2 room apartment with fireplace, with Двойное остекление, with Меблированный
Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Nice - Centre - In a beautiful building dating from 1949 Bright and comfortable apartment re…
€1,09M
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
Port-Garibaldi, Beautifully located in the heart of the Port and Garibaldi, a very beautiful…
€895,000
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 86 m²
Magnificent 4-room apartment, 86 sq m, with elevator, on the 2nd floor out of 3, in a pretty…
€810,000
Apartment in Nice, France
Apartment
Nice, France
Area 187 m²
€1,20M
2 room apartment in Nice, France
2 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
EXCLUSIVE. Michaël Zingraf Real Estate Nice offers you a luxury Hotel Bed and Breakfast of 1…
€2,75M
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
In the heart of the Cimiez-Monastery residential area, known as the antique cradle of Nice, …
€939,000
4 room apartment in Nice, France
4 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
Exceptional apartment in a 19-century mansion situated in the Fabron neighborhood of Nice, b…
€3,77M
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Cimiez, in one of the most sought-after areas of Nice : magnificent 5-room duplex apartment …
€1,23M
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Located in Mont Boron, one of the most prestigious and demanded areas of Nice, a beautiful a…
€2,58M
2 room apartment in Nice, France
2 room apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
In a luxurious secured residence with a swimming pool located next to Villefranche-sur-Mer, …
€1,25M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
This prestigious flat, available for sale in Villefranche-Sur-Mer, will seduce you with its …
€2,25M
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
SOLE AGENTS - In Cannes, elegant apartment for sale located on the 6th floor of a recent bu…
€3,20M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 144 m²
Family apartment to renovate available for sale of 144 m² with terrace of 48m² in Juan Les P…
€852,000
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you in one of the most beautifu…
€1,58M
Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Area 90 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you in a high standing residence,…
€3,38M
5 room apartment in Le Cannet, France
5 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 336 m²
In a gated and secure residence with a swimming pool, this triplex apartment of 336 sqm come…
€1,85M
4 room apartment in Cannes, France
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
Exceptional penthouse with a living surface of approximately 170 m² in a luxury residence in…
€3,15M
4 room apartment in Le Cannet, France
4 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 147 m²
Just like a villa, for a very beautiful duplex apartment of 170m2 (140m2 Carrez), with outdo…
€1,16M
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Beautiful apartment entirely renovated with exceptional materials. This 139m2 roof top villa…
€1,79M
5 room apartment in Cannes, France
5 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 199 m²
Superb apartment-villa in a charming building ideally located in a calm area near the city c…
€2,70M
4 room apartment in Cannes, France
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Beautiful 5-room apartment in a luxury residence with a living surface of approximately 220 …
€3,49M
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
Located on the famous street of Antibes, a few steps from the Palais des Congrès, we offer t…
€889,000
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
CANNES OXFORD : Located in the prestigious district of Oxford, near the city center and …
€1,99M

Property types in Metropolitan France

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Metropolitan France, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir