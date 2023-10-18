UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
France
Metropolitan France
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Metropolitan France, France
Bourg-en-Bresse
77
Occitania
55
Grand Est
45
Lyon
33
New Aquitaine
28
Colmar-Ribeauville
27
Palaiseau
20
Saint-Priest
20
Bretigny-sur-Orge
19
Molsheim
18
Pays de la Loire
18
Nantes
17
Argenteuil
14
Brittany
14
Eaubonne
14
Centre-Loire Valley
6
Normandy
6
Tours
6
Bayonne
4
Vallauris
4
Show more
Show less
Apartment
Clear all
1 145 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
3
62 m²
Lovely two-bedroom apartment of 62.63 m2, located in one of the most beautiful residences on…
€630,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
2
49 m²
Cozy apartment of 49.14 m2 in Bosolá near Monaco. The apartments consist of an entrance hal…
€525,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Nice, France
3
110 m²
4
Beautiful 110 m2 apartment with panoramic sea views on the Promenade des Anglais in a Belle …
€1,68M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Nice, France
3
86 m²
New, beautifully furnished three-room apartments in the small new residence of the lower Fab…
€750,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Nice, France
4
96 m²
5
Completely renovated in Paris style apartments 96 m2. A few minutes walk from the promenade…
€720,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with internet, with fireplace, with bbq
Auch, France
10
438 m²
Price on request
Recommend
2 room apartment with fireplace, with Двойное остекление, with Меблированный
Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
3
70 m²
Price on request
Recommend
3 room apartment
Nice, France
3
123 m²
Nice - Centre - In a beautiful building dating from 1949 Bright and comfortable apartment re…
€1,09M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Nice, France
3
155 m²
Port-Garibaldi, Beautifully located in the heart of the Port and Garibaldi, a very beautiful…
€895,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Nice, France
3
86 m²
Magnificent 4-room apartment, 86 sq m, with elevator, on the 2nd floor out of 3, in a pretty…
€810,000
Recommend
Apartment
Nice, France
187 m²
€1,20M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Nice, France
2
131 m²
EXCLUSIVE. Michaël Zingraf Real Estate Nice offers you a luxury Hotel Bed and Breakfast of 1…
€2,75M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Nice, France
3
83 m²
In the heart of the Cimiez-Monastery residential area, known as the antique cradle of Nice, …
€939,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Nice, France
4
300 m²
Exceptional apartment in a 19-century mansion situated in the Fabron neighborhood of Nice, b…
€3,77M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Nice, France
3
117 m²
Cimiez, in one of the most sought-after areas of Nice : magnificent 5-room duplex apartment …
€1,23M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Nice, France
3
125 m²
Located in Mont Boron, one of the most prestigious and demanded areas of Nice, a beautiful a…
€2,58M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Nice, France
2
115 m²
In a luxurious secured residence with a swimming pool located next to Villefranche-sur-Mer, …
€1,25M
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
2
80 m²
This prestigious flat, available for sale in Villefranche-Sur-Mer, will seduce you with its …
€2,25M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
3
152 m²
SOLE AGENTS - In Cannes, elegant apartment for sale located on the 6th floor of a recent bu…
€3,20M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Antibes, France
4
144 m²
Family apartment to renovate available for sale of 144 m² with terrace of 48m² in Juan Les P…
€852,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
3
92 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you in one of the most beautifu…
€1,58M
Recommend
Apartment
Cannes, France
90 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you in a high standing residence,…
€3,38M
Recommend
5 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
5
336 m²
In a gated and secure residence with a swimming pool, this triplex apartment of 336 sqm come…
€1,85M
Recommend
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
4
170 m²
Exceptional penthouse with a living surface of approximately 170 m² in a luxury residence in…
€3,15M
Recommend
4 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
4
147 m²
Just like a villa, for a very beautiful duplex apartment of 170m2 (140m2 Carrez), with outdo…
€1,16M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
3
140 m²
Beautiful apartment entirely renovated with exceptional materials. This 139m2 roof top villa…
€1,79M
Recommend
5 room apartment
Cannes, France
5
199 m²
Superb apartment-villa in a charming building ideally located in a calm area near the city c…
€2,70M
Recommend
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
4
220 m²
Beautiful 5-room apartment in a luxury residence with a living surface of approximately 220 …
€3,49M
Recommend
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
3
95 m²
Located on the famous street of Antibes, a few steps from the Palais des Congrès, we offer t…
€889,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
3
186 m²
CANNES OXFORD : Located in the prestigious district of Oxford, near the city center and …
€1,99M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Property types in Metropolitan France
penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK
Properties features in Metropolitan France, France
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL