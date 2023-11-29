Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Arrondissement of Nanterre, France

4 room apartment in Rueil-Malmaison, France
4 room apartment
Rueil-Malmaison, France
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
This apartment is located in Rueil Malmaison, in the heart of the city, a beautiful suburban…
€565,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Rueil-Malmaison, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Rueil-Malmaison, France
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France The comp…
€341,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Courbevoie, France
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Courbevoie, France
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 6
First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France The residential compl…
€778,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Rueil-Malmaison, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Rueil-Malmaison, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France The residential com…
€569,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Courbevoie, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Courbevoie, France
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France T…
€1,12M
