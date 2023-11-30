Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Ile-de-France, France

382 properties total found
5 room apartment in Paris, France
5 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Details Space 260 m² Rooms 5 Bathrooms 3 Floor …
€4,20M
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
4 room apartment in Rueil-Malmaison, France
4 room apartment
Rueil-Malmaison, France
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
This apartment is located in Rueil Malmaison, in the heart of the city, a beautiful suburban…
€565,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
4 room apartment in Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 4
Area 65 m²
€794,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
3 room apartment in Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
€1,10M
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
8 room apartment in Paris, France
8 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 8
Area 355 m²
€19,80M
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances in Alfortville, France
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances
Alfortville, France
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex 50 m from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France A sma…
€430,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in La Queue-en-Brie, France
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
La Queue-en-Brie, France
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France The complex offers moder…
€243,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Chatenay-Malabry, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Chatenay-Malabry, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 17
New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France A well-maintained residen…
€339,126
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Plaisir, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Plaisir, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France The complex o…
€248,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Rueil-Malmaison, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Rueil-Malmaison, France
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France The comp…
€341,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Creteil, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Creteil, France
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex next to the park in Creteil, Ile-de-France, France The modern resid…
€252,300
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Villiers-sur-Marne, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Villiers-sur-Marne, France
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in Villiers-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France The complex consists o…
€224,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Villiers-sur-Marne, France
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Villiers-sur-Marne, France
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 4
New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France The residence is made…
€597,776
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Courbevoie, France
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Courbevoie, France
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 6
First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France The residential compl…
€778,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Le Plessis-Robinson, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 7
Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France The neoclas…
€299,900
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Rueil-Malmaison, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Rueil-Malmaison, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France The residential com…
€569,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Le Plessis-Robinson, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France The complex…
€364,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Courbevoie, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Courbevoie, France
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France T…
€1,12M
3 room apartment in Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 635 m²
In a fully secure private residence, duplex loft-type apartment with garden, terrace, parkin…
€23,63M
2 room apartment in Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
THIS NEW TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IS SOLD. IF YOU ARE SEARCHING TO BUY AN APARTMENT IN PARIS, SEN…
€1,26M
4 room apartment in Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Sought after address, proximity to Parc Monceau. Apartment of 156 sqm (usable space), alone …
€2,39M
3 room apartment in Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Close to Arts et Métiers, on the ground floor, this former workshop offers a family and opti…
€1,35M
4 room apartment in Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Left Bank. 15th district. Between Porte de Versailles and Montparnasse-Bienvenue. At the con…
€1,71M
3 room apartment in Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Here is written a new page, that of an address both Parisian and singular, in the calm o…
€890,000
3 room apartment in Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Off-market in Paris renovated apartment 183 m2 close to Parc Monceau Paris. On the noble flo…
€3,48M
4 room apartment in Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Off-market for sale. Bright and sunny 6-room family apartment of 156 m2 – Monceau, Paris 8th…
€2,39M
4 room apartment in Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
We offer lovers of very beautiful accommodation exclusivity apartments with sublime open-air…
€971,400
2 room apartment in Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
It is a stone's throw from the star between Avenue Hoche and Avenue de Friedland that you wi…
€1,16M
4 room apartment in Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 271 m²
Sectorization Carnot, Sainte Ursule, Fénélon, International Bilingual School. This magnifice…
€3,60M
2 room apartment in Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
RARE - Close to Place des Vosges and the Convent des Minimes, come and discover in a magnifi…
€1,70M
Properties features in Ile-de-France, France

