Realting.com
France
Residential
Ile-de-France
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Ile-de-France, France
penthouses
7
1 BHK
27
2 BHK
30
3 BHK
26
4 BHK
18
Apartment
Clear all
382 properties total found
5 room apartment
Paris, France
5
3
260 m²
Details Space 260 m² Rooms 5 Bathrooms 3 Floor …
€4,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment
Rueil-Malmaison, France
4
87 m²
This apartment is located in Rueil Malmaison, in the heart of the city, a beautiful suburban…
€565,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment
Paris, France
4
65 m²
€794,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Paris, France
4
108 m²
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
8 room apartment
Paris, France
8
355 m²
€19,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances
Alfortville, France
3
67 m²
5
New residential complex 50 m from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France A sma…
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
La Queue-en-Brie, France
2
40 m²
4
New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France The complex offers moder…
€243,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Chatenay-Malabry, France
2
44 m²
17
New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France A well-maintained residen…
€339,126
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Plaisir, France
2
44 m²
5
New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France The complex o…
€248,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Rueil-Malmaison, France
2
43 m²
7
New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France The comp…
€341,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Creteil, France
2
43 m²
5
New residential complex next to the park in Creteil, Ile-de-France, France The modern resid…
€252,300
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Villiers-sur-Marne, France
1
32 m²
5
New residential complex in Villiers-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France The complex consists o…
€224,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Villiers-sur-Marne, France
4
81 m²
4
New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France The residence is made…
€597,776
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Courbevoie, France
4
77 m²
6
First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France The residential compl…
€778,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
2
40 m²
7
Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France The neoclas…
€299,900
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Rueil-Malmaison, France
3
62 m²
5
New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France The residential com…
€569,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
2
45 m²
7
New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France The complex…
€364,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Courbevoie, France
3
73 m²
8
Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France T…
€1,12M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Paris, France
3
635 m²
In a fully secure private residence, duplex loft-type apartment with garden, terrace, parkin…
€23,63M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Paris, France
2
2
87 m²
THIS NEW TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IS SOLD. IF YOU ARE SEARCHING TO BUY AN APARTMENT IN PARIS, SEN…
€1,26M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Paris, France
4
3
152 m²
Sought after address, proximity to Parc Monceau. Apartment of 156 sqm (usable space), alone …
€2,39M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Paris, France
3
100 m²
Close to Arts et Métiers, on the ground floor, this former workshop offers a family and opti…
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Paris, France
4
2
98 m²
Left Bank. 15th district. Between Porte de Versailles and Montparnasse-Bienvenue. At the con…
€1,71M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Paris, France
3
2
79 m²
Here is written a new page, that of an address both Parisian and singular, in the calm o…
€890,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Paris, France
3
3
183 m²
Off-market in Paris renovated apartment 183 m2 close to Parc Monceau Paris. On the noble flo…
€3,48M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Paris, France
4
3
156 m²
Off-market for sale. Bright and sunny 6-room family apartment of 156 m2 – Monceau, Paris 8th…
€2,39M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Paris, France
4
3
118 m²
We offer lovers of very beautiful accommodation exclusivity apartments with sublime open-air…
€971,400
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Paris, France
2
58 m²
It is a stone's throw from the star between Avenue Hoche and Avenue de Friedland that you wi…
€1,16M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Paris, France
4
271 m²
Sectorization Carnot, Sainte Ursule, Fénélon, International Bilingual School. This magnifice…
€3,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Paris, France
2
87 m²
RARE - Close to Place des Vosges and the Convent des Minimes, come and discover in a magnifi…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
