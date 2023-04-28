Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paralimni
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Paralimni, Cyprus

18 properties total found
1 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 59,000
One bedroom resale ground floor apartment for sale in Kapparis - Famagusta province. The apa…
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 108 m²
€ 180,000
Two bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Lakatamia area - Nicosia province, with…
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 103 m²
€ 189,000
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 92 …
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 202,000
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 86 …
3 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 123 m²
€ 190,000
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in Drosia - Larnaka province, on the fir…
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 118 m²
€ 420,000
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 102 sq.m. covered int…
3 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
3 Number of rooms 96 m²
€ 190,000
Three bedroom apartment for sale in City Center - Paphos Province, with 96 sq.m. covered int…
1 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 61 m²
€ 188,000
For sale under construction one bedroom apartment in Livadia - Larnaka province, on the firs…
1 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 188,000
For sale under construction one bedroom apartment in Livadia - Larnaka province, on the firs…
1 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 188,000
For sale under construction one bedroom apartment in Livadia - Larnaka province, on the seco…
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 113 m²
€ 200,000
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Agios Ioannis - Limassol Province, with…
1 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 147,000
One bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Parekklisia - Limassol Province, with 5…
1 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 147,000
One bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Parekklisia - Limassol Province, with 5…
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 189 m²
€ 170,000
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province, on the sec…
1 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 147,000
One bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Parekklisia - Limassol Province, with 5…
1 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
1 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 147,000
One bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Parekklisia - Limassol Province, with 5…
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 97 m²
€ 176,000
Two bedroom ground floor apartment for sale under construction in Lakatamia - Nicosia provin…
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
2 Number of rooms 163 m²
€ 190,000
Two bedroom penthouse apartment for sale under construction in the area of Lakatamia - Nicos…
